Westbrooks recently pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of carrying a loaded firearm, Gary Klein of The Los Angeles Times reports.

Westbrooks was arrested in September, just two weeks after signing a one-year, $1.75 million extension with the Rams. He's been sentenced to one day in jail, getting credit for time served, along with three years of probation. The 27-year-old had 23 tackles and four sacks last season, making nine starts in 16 games. Westbrooks likely will serve as a backup this upcoming season, as the Rams plan to start Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh and Michael Brockers on the defensive line. Westbrooks may be suspended by the NFL now that his legal case has reached a conclusion.