Rams' Ethan Westbrooks: Ready to go Week 17
Westbrooks (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Westbrooks was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest after having sat out Friday's practice due to illness, but will ultimately suit up unhindered.
More News
Rams' Ethan Westbrooks: Pleads no contest•
Rams' Ethan Westbrooks: Records two sacks in win over Cards•
Rams' Ethan Westbrooks: Charged with misdemeanor•
Rams' Ethan Westbrooks: Arrested on gun charges•
Rams' Ethan Westbrooks: Inks one-year extension with Los Angeles•
Rams' Ethan Westbrooks: Re-signs with Rams•
