Evan Baylis: Back with Arizona's practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 2, 2020
at
6:56 pm ET 1 min read
Baylis signed to the Cardinals' practice squad Monday.
The 26-year-old was promoted from Arizona's practice squad in mid-October and was waived last week, but he'll return to the organization. Baylis has played 16 offensive snaps in three games for the Cardinals this season.
