Terrell (hamstring) did not participate in practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Terrell suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 against Minnesota and didn't practice at all last week before missing this past Sunday's matchup versus Carolina. Coach Raheem Morris said last week that Terrell is considered "week-to-week," so he's iffy, at best, for this coming Sunday's game against Washington. If he's unable to play again, Dee Alford would likely get another start at cornerback.