Pitts (knee) isn't practicing this week, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Pitts spent the winter rehabbing from November surgery on a Grade 2 MCL sprain, and given the typical return timeline it's possible he's already back to full strength and is just absent from voluntary OTAs or being brought along cautiously. Earlier reports had him on schedule in the recovery process, and Falcons coach Arthur Smith said this week that he expects all the guys absent from practice this week to be ready for training camp. The knee is probably less of a concern than how Pitts fits in Smith's run-heavy offense, after he dropped from 60.4 yards per game and 9.4 per target as a rookie to 35.6 YPG and 6.0 YPT last season. The Falcons will continue running often after using the eighth overall pick on RB Bijan Robinson, but it's at least a safe assumption that whatever passing volume they have will largely go to Pitts and WR Drake London. It's harder to say if the trio of top-10 picks -- one from each of the past three drafts -- can help second-year QB Desmond Ridder become an efficient passer.