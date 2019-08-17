Falcons' Matt Simms: Turnover issues apparent
Simms completed nine of 19 attempts for 85 yards, committing one interception and losing two fumbles during Thursday's 22-10 loss to the Jets.
Playing against his former team -- the only franchise for which he's logged regular-season playing time -- Simms struggled throughout the second half of Thursday's exhibition as Atlanta dropped its 11th straight preseason contest. The 30-year-old signal caller was able to lead the Falcons into field-goal range on his second drive, but from there the offense's results on the subsequent five possessions were punt, fumble, punt, fumble, pick-six. Simms looks to bounce back in the "dress rehearsal" game Thursday against Washingotn.
