Simms completed eight of 17 pass attempts for 86 yards, adding three rushes for 13 yards during Thursday's 34-27 loss to the Dolphins. He also fumbled once, but the loose ball was recovered by teammate Dieugot Joseph.

Former Falcons practice squad player and quarterback of the AAF's Atlanta Legends, Simms saw his first action in an NFL regular or preseason game since August 2017. During the 2017 exhibition slate for the Falcons, Simms posted a 57.1 percent completion rate with 8.0 yards per attempt, one touchdown and one interception, but was cut before the start of the regular season and replaced by Kurt Benkert (toe) and Garrett Grayson as potential third-string options last summer. With Benkert having recently been placed on injured reserve, Simms has an opportunity to get some preseason reps with the Falcons, and potentially shoot for a backup job behind Matt Ryan and Matt Schaub with stellar performances over the next three weeks.