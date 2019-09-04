Simms (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve by the Falcons on Sunday.

Simms was likely to be beaten out by Matt Schaub for the backup quarterback role anyway, but his injury sealed the deal. Since he was placed on injured reserve before the season began, Simms won't play in the 2019 season.

