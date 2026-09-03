The Falcons plan for Penix (knee) to start "eventually" this season, but head coach Kevin Stefanski has yet to decide whether Penix or Tua Tagovailoa will direct the offense Week 1 in Pittsburgh, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Penix didn't suit up for the preseason while completing his recovery from Nov. 25 surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, but he was cleared to take part on 11-on-11 drills just under two weeks ago and has been able to get some reps in with the first-team offense. Head coach Kevin Stefanski plans to continue evaluating both Penix and Tagovailoa in practices this week and next before naming a starter. Because of Penix's limitations for much of training camp, Tagovailoa initially appeared to be a strong bet to open the season as the Falcons' starter, but a poor preseason in which he fumbled twice and struggled to push the ball down the field has thus far prevented him from securing the Week 1 nod.