Penix (ribs) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Penix suffered a rib injury late in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's loss to the Ravens, which didn't allow him to take the field for the Falcons' only possession of overtime. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com that Penix was slated to be limited at Wednesday's practice, but afterward the quarterback himself relayed to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, "We're good, and I feel good to go this week, so that's the plan. ... It's not always comfortable, but I made every throw out there today." Penix's subsequent full listing indicates as much, and he'll remain Atlanta's QB1 for Sunday's contest against the Bears.