Penix (ribs) practiced without limitations again Thursday, Daniel Flick of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Penix has faced no limitations in Atlanta's first two practices ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears, suggesting that he's good to go after subbing out late in this past Sunday's overtime loss to the Ravens, in which Tua Tagovailoa threw the game-losing interception in OT. The Falcons have scored 34.3 points per game in Penix's three starts after averaging 8.0 PPG in the first two games of the season while Penix was wrapping up the rehab on his torn ACL.