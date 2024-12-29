Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins WR

The Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Hill is expected to play. While it appears Hill will have the benefit of some added target opportunities due to what is expected to be Jaylen Waddle's second straight absence with a knee injury, the former is projected to work with Tyler Huntley as his quarterback instead of Tua Tagovailoa (hip). Hill produced a relatively modest 11-100 line on 19 targets when Huntley served as Miami's starter in Weeks 4, 5 and part of Week 7.

CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR

The Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Friday, ending his season. Considering Lamb averaged 6.7 receptions and 10.1 targets per game, there should be plenty of additional pass-catching opportunities available over the last two games of the season for Brandin Cooks, who moves into the No. 1 receiver role, as well as Jalen Tolbert (finger) and Jalen Brooks (knee). However, with the latter two questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, tight end Jake Ferguson could also be a prime beneficiary of the vacuum created by Lamb's absence.

Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins WR

The Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns but was able to turn in consecutive limited practices to close out the week following a Wednesday absence. However, as per early Sunday reports, Waddle isn't likely to play. In his expected absence, speedy rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington, who had three receptions for 28 yards on four targets in the Week 16 win over the 49ers while starting for Waddle, will slot into the No. 2 role once again, albeit while likely working with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley in the expected absence of Tua Tagovailoa (hip).

Chris Olave New Orleans Saints WR

The Saints' Chris Olave (concussion) remains on injured reserve and is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders. In Olave's ongoing absence, Marquez Valdes-Scantling (questionable-chest) will continue to serve as New Orleans' primary deep threat if he can play, while Kevin Austin will remain in the No. 2 role, at minimum, versus Las Vegas.

Davante Adams New York Jets WR

The Jets' Davante Adams (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Adams is expected to suit up and is reportedly motivated by the opportunity to catch Aaron Rodgers' next touchdown pass, which would be the legendary signal-caller's 500th in regular-season play. Adams and Rodgers have shown plenty of flashes of their Packers heyday in the last three games, with the star wideout producing a 25-375-4 line on 36 targets in that span.

Malik Nabers New York Giants WR

The Giants' Malik Nabers (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per early Sunday reports, Nabers is expected to play. If he suits up as expected, Nabers should continue to garner plenty of Drew Lock's attention considering the veteran signal-caller has fed him 37 targets in his three starts.

Christian Watson Green Bay Packers WR

The Packers' Christian Watson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. If Watson can't play as appears increasingly likely, Dontayvion Wicks will move into the No. 3 receiver role and operate as a deep threat, while more opportunities could also be available for starters Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs.

Alec Pierce Indianapolis Colts WR

The Colts' Alec Pierce is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants after practicing in full all week following a one-game absence due to a concussion. In his return, Pierce will be working with Joe Flacco as his quarterback after having posted a 10-256-2 line on 17 targets during the veteran signal-caller's starts in Weeks 4, 5, 9 and 10.

Xavier Legette Carolina Panthers WR

The Panthers' Xavier Legette (hip/wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers and downgraded from a full practice Wednesday to consecutive limited sessions to finish the week. However, as per early Sunday reports, Legette is expected to play. If the rookie does suit up, he should slide back into his No. 2 role while Jalen Coker bumps down to the No. 3 spot.

Kalif Raymond Detroit Lions WR

The Lions' Kalif Raymond (foot) remains on injured reserve and has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the 49ers despite practicing in full all week after having his practice window opened Tuesday. Craig Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown are likely to continue working as Detroit's kickoff and punt returner, respectively, versus San Francisco.

Sterling Shepard Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

The Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. In the veteran slot man's absence, Ryan Miller, who caught a fourth-quarter touchdown pass in the Week 16 loss to the Cowboys, is likely to work as the No. 3 receiver, although Trey Palmer could also rotate in for some snaps.

Jalen Tolbert Dallas Cowboys WR

The Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert (finger) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Tolbert can't play, either Jalen Brooks (knee) or KaVontae Turpin will operate as the No. 2 receiver alongside Brandin Cooks with CeeDee Lamb on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling New Orleans Saints WR

The Saints' Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing in limited fashion all week. If the veteran speedster can't suit up for the second straight game, Kevin Austin would project to operate as the de facto No. 1 receiver while Dante Pettis and Cedrick Wilson also bump up a notch on the depth chart.

Curtis Samuel Buffalo Bills WR

The Bills' Curtis Samuel (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Samuel can't play, Mack Hollins will have the chance for an extra target or two behind Amari Cooper, Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman.

Tyler Boyd Tennessee Titans WR

The Titans' Tyler Boyd (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. If Boyd can't suit up, Mason Kinsey could move into the No. 3 receiver role behind starters Calvin Ridley and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Dyami Brown Washington Commanders WR