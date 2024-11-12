For the first time in several weeks, we actually have running backs on the waiver wire who could make an impact. And we'll see how Fantasy managers approach adding guys like Audric Estime, Gus Edwards, and Cam Akers, among others, heading into Week 11.



Estime (15 percent rostered on CBS Sports leagues) is the running back to target first off the waiver wire, and he could be the starter for the Broncos for the rest of the season. That's bad news for Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin, and we'll break down the Denver backfield below.



Edwards (18 percent) would be the second running back to add off waivers this week, and he's back to sharing touches with J.K. Dobbins after missing the past four games with an ankle injury. Edwards has flex appeal while Dobbins is healthy, but if Dobbins were to get hurt, then Edwards could emerge as a potential starter in all leagues.



Akers (33 percent) could be the best running back to add for Week 11, with Aaron Jones (ribs) dealing with an injury. As of Tuesday, we expect Jones to play Sunday against the Titans, but we'll see what happens during the week, which is why Akers is a priority.



Along with that trio, you have Tyjae Spears (53 percent), who could be a weekly flex option while playing in tandem with Tony Pollard. And we have several running backs to stash, including Trey Benson (33 percent), Zach Charbonnet (58 percent), and Blake Corum (33 percent), who could be eventual lottery tickets.



We'll get into all of these running backs and more below. And, of course, we'll dive into all of the quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends, and streamers at DST and kicker.



It's a good week on the waiver wire for Week 11. So ensure your roster is ready to go as the Fantasy playoffs are rapidly approaching.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are mainly looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Dak Prescott (hamstring), Caleb Williams (ankle) and Will Levis (shoulder).



Injuries: Dak Prescott (hamstring) and Trevor Lawrence (shoulder).



On a bye: Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Daniel Jones, and Bryce Young.



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Matthew Stafford (85 percent rostered), Justin Herbert (85 percent), Tua Tagovailoa (82 percent), Geno Smith (76 percent), and Aaron Rodgers (74 percent). Stafford had a rough game in Week 10 against Miami with 293 passing yards, no touchdowns, and one interception, but prior to that, he scored at least 21.9 Fantasy points in his previous two games. I'll go back to Stafford in Week 11 at New England as a low-end starter in all leagues. ... I don't like that Herbert attempted only 18 passes in Week 10 against Tennessee, but he still scored 21.8 Fantasy points with 32 rushing yards and a touchdown. He's now scored over 21 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and I'm hopeful for a shootout with the Bengals in Week 11. Then he gets Baltimore in Week 12 and Atlanta in Week 13, which are also favorable matchups. ... Tagovailoa had a down game in Week 10 at the Rams with 207 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception, and he also lost a fumble. He's now scored 16.7 Fantasy points or less in two of his past three games, but I still like him as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 11 against the Raiders. ... Smith scored 28.1 Fantasy points in his last game against the Rams in Week 9, and he should get DK Metcalf (knee) back in Week 11 after Seattle's bye. Smith is averaging 38 passes a game, and his volume gives him a chance to be a low-end starter in all leagues. ... Rodgers was terrible in Week 10 at Arizona with 4.1 Fantasy points, but prior to that, he scored at least 21.3 Fantasy points in three of his previous four outings. He faces the Colts in Week 11, so you can go back to him as a starter in deeper leagues.



Drop candidates: Caleb Williams (80 percent rostered), Trevor Lawrence (57 percent), Dak Prescott (55 percent) and Daniel Jones (48 percent). Williams scored at least 27.6 Fantasy points against Carolina and Jacksonville before Chicago's bye in Week 7. Since then, Williams has combined for 25.4 Fantasy points in his past three games against Washington, Arizona, and New England. His offensive line is a mess right now, and Williams has been sacked 15 times in his past two games. You can't trust him heading into Week 11 against Green Bay, even with a new offensive coordinator. We need to see it first, and the offensive line needs to get healthy. ... Lawrence is not expected to play in Week 11 at Detroit and could be shut down for the season with his shoulder injury. It's safe to drop him in all one-quarterback leagues. ... Prescott is having season-ending surgery on his injured hamstring, and it's safe to drop him in all redraft leagues. ... Jones was a major disappointment in Week 10 at Carolina in Germany with just 12.2 Fantasy points, and he might be on the verge of being benched after New York's bye in Week 10. He can be dropped in all one-quarterback leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 11 Waiver Priority List Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL DEN -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK 10th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats PAYDS 1968 RUYDS 290 TD 15 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.7 Nix had a solid game in Week 10 at Kansas City with 20.1 Fantasy points, and he's now scored at least 20 points in four of his past six games. He has a great matchup in Week 11 against Atlanta, and then he gets Las Vegas in Week 12. He's worth trusting as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues against the Falcons, and he should be added for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Russell Wilson QB PIT Pittsburgh • #3

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK 11th ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats PAYDS 737 RUYDS 13 TD 7 INT 1 FPTS/G 22.9 Wilson has scored at least 24.1 Fantasy points in two of three starts for the Steelers, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 11 against the Ravens, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. It's time to buy into Wilson as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues, and he's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Jameis Winston QB CLE Cleveland • #5

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats PAYDS 652 RUYDS 31 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 7.6 Winston scored 29.6 Fantasy points in a favorable matchup in Week 8 against Baltimore and then struggled in a tough matchup in Week 9 against the Chargers with 12.1 Fantasy points prior to Cleveland's Week 10 bye. I expect him to do well in Week 11 at the Saints in a revenge game, and Winston is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. He should be added for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -4.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats PAYDS 954 RUYDS 233 TD 8 INT 5 FPTS/G 15.9 Maye has scored 17.7 Fantasy points or less in each of his past two starts against the Titans and Bears, but I like his upcoming schedule against the Rams, Dolphins, and Colts. He could be used as a low-end starter in all leagues in those matchups, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Joe Flacco QB IND Indianapolis • #15

Age: 39 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -4 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats PAYDS 1167 RUYDS 25 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 14.5 Since being named the starter for the Colts in Week 9, Flacco has struggled and combined for just 17.9 Fantasy points in two outings against the Vikings and Bills. But it wouldn't surprise me if he does well at the Jets in Week 11, and New York has allowed at least 19.9 Fantasy points to four of the past five opposing quarterbacks coming into this week. It also wouldn't be surprising if Flacco struggles again that he's replaced by Anthony Richardson (31 percent rostered), so it's not a bad idea to roster him again in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Flacco is also worth just 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Will Levis QB TEN Tennessee • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -5.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 14th QB RNK 24th ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats PAYDS 874 RUYDS 147 TD 7 INT 7 FPTS/G 11.9 Levis returned from a three-game absence with a shoulder injury and had his best Fantasy outing of the season in Week 10 at the Chargers with 23.1 points. While he padded his stats in garbage time, it was good to see a productive outing from Levis, and he has a favorable upcoming schedule to close the season, aside from a Week 11 matchup with Minnesota. But after that, he faces Houston, Washington, Jacksonville, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and Jacksonville again, and Levis should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues where still available for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. And maybe there's a chance if he keeps playing well, he could be worth adding in one-quarterback leagues, but you don't need to make that move yet. Trey Lance QB DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -7.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats PAYDS 21 RUYDS 17 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G 0.5 Cooper Rush (16 percent rostered) is expected to start in Week 11 against Houston for the injured Dak Prescott (hamstring), but we hope the Cowboys give Lance a chance for extended playing time if Prescott could be out for the rest of the season. Rush is a career backup, but maybe Lance could resurrect his career if Dallas gives him a chance to play and prove himself. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Lance is worth a flier for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Mac Jones QB JAC Jacksonville • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -13.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 6th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats PAYDS 139 RUYDS 8 TD 1 INT 2 FPTS/G 1.4 There's a chance that Jones could start for the Jaguars for the rest of the season if the team decides to shut down Trevor Lawrence (shoulder). In that scenario, Jones would be worth adding in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. He only scored 5.2 Fantasy points in Week 10 against Minnesota, but if Jones starts for the Jaguars, then he could be a bye-week or injury replacement in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Desmond Ridder QB LV Las Vegas • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 3rd QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 74 RUYDS 2 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 3.6 The Raiders haven't announced their starting quarterback yet for Week 11 at Miami, but it could be Ridder instead of Gardner Minshew (8 percent rostered). Whoever starts for Las Vegas is worth using in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues as an injury or bye-week replacement and is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. I'd prefer to see Ridder instead of Minshew against the Dolphins. Drew Lock QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 6 RUYDS 13 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0.8 The Giants could decide to bench Daniel Jones coming off their bye in Week 11, and either Lock or Tommy DeVito (1 percent) would take over as the starter. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, it's worth taking a flier on Lock first but also DeVito in deeper formats. Whoever starts for the Giants if Jones is benched is worth using in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues as an injury or bye-week replacement and is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: Aaron Jones (ribs), Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring), Jonathon Brooks (knee), Isiah Pacheco (leg), Tank Bigsby (ankle), Zack Moss (neck), MarShawn Lloyd (ankle), Miles Sanders (foot), Kendre Miller (hamstring), Jamaal Williams (groin) and Dameon Pierce (groin).



On a bye: James Conner, Trey Benson, Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary, Rachaad White, and Bucky Irving.



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Jonathon Brooks (83 percent rostered), Tyler Allgeier (77 percent), Ray Davis (75 percent), Jaylen Warren (66 percent), and Braelon Allen (65 percent). Brooks has now become a handcuff for Chuba Hubbard, especially with Miles Sanders (foot) injured. And I would put Brooks in the lottery ticket category, so stash him now where available with Carolina on a bye in Week 11. ... Allgeier is worth stashing as a lottery ticket just in case Bijan Robinson were to miss any time. And Allgeier can also be a flex in deeper leagues since he has at least 11 total touches in three of his past five games. ... Davis is worth stashing as a lottery ticket just in case James Cook were to miss any time. Davis scored 18.2 PPR points in one start for Cook this season in Week 6 at the Jets, and Davis also had 11.7 PPR points in two of his past four games while playing in tandem with Davis. ... Warren has scored at least 7.9 PPR points in three games in a row, and he had a solid outing in Week 10 at Washington with 14 carries for 66 yards and two catches for 29 yards on two targets, although he lost a fumble. I want to stash Warren in all leagues, and he could be a start if Najee Harris were to miss any time. ... Allen is worth stashing as a lottery ticket just in case Breece Hall were to miss any time. And the Jets' upcoming schedule is amazing against Indianapolis, Seattle, Miami, Jacksonville, the Rams, and Buffalo, which makes Allen appealing as a potential flex option in deeper leagues.



Drop candidates: Javonte Williams (96 percent rostered), Raheem Mostert (94 percent), Zack Moss (49 percent), Jaleel McLaughlin (37 percent) and Isaac Guerendo (34 percent). Williams is worth dropping in 10-team leagues, and McLaughlin is worth dropping in all formats. In Week 10 at Kansas City, Audric Estime took over Denver's backfield, and Williams had three total touches for 7 yards (one carry), while McLaughlin had two carries for 12 yards. We'll see if anything changes heading into Week 11 against Atlanta, but Estime appears to be the main running back in Denver for the foreseeable future. ... Mostert had no carries and two catches for 34 yards on three targets in Week 10 at the Rams. De'Von Achane is locked into the No. 1 role for the Dolphins, while Jaylin Wright might be taking over as the top backup. It's safe to drop Mostert in all 10-team leagues. ... Moss is expected to miss the rest of the season with a neck injury, and it's safe to drop him in all leagues. Khalil Herbert (33 percent rostered) is now the running back to use as a handcuff for Chase Brown in Cincinnati. ... Guerendo is back to the No. 3 role in San Francisco with Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason healthy. Guerendo is only worth rostering in dynasty leagues and deep keeper leagues as long as he's third on the depth chart.

Add in this order:

Week 11 Waiver Priority List Audric Estime RB DEN Denver • #23

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL DEN -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats RUYDS 148 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.1 It appears like Estime has taken over as the lead running back for the Broncos, and he's worth adding in all leagues for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB. Coach Sean Payton said Monday that Estime will "continue to get more reps" after the way he performed in Week 10 at Kansas City with 14 carries for 53 yards. Now, keep in mind that Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin are healthy and will continue to get work. And Estime doesn't have a target yet this season. But given the chance to be the starter, Estime could be a flex option in all leagues, with his value higher in non-PPR formats. I'm excited to see what Estime can do against Atlanta in Week 11. Gus Edwards RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN LAC -1.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK 39th ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats RUYDS 168 REC 1 REYDS 2 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.6 Edwards returned from his four-game absence with an ankle injury in Week 10 against Tennessee and immediately made an impact with 10 carries for 55 yards. He will work in tandem with J.K. Dobbins, and Edwards has lottery-ticket upside if Dobbins were to miss any time. Just keep in mind that Edwards has one catch for 2 yards on one target this season, but he could be a flex option if he continues to get double digits in touches on a weekly basis. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Cam Akers RB MIN Minnesota • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN MIN -5.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK 41st ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats RUYDS 231 REC 7 REYDS 32 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.8 Aaron Jones (ribs) was injured in Week 10 at Jacksonville, but he's expected to play in Week 11 against Tennessee. It's a situation to monitor, and Akers is worth adding in all leagues for at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB since he's the handcuff for Jones. If Jones is out against the Titans, then Akers would be at least a flex option in all leagues. He has 19 carries for 84 yards and three catches for 16 yards on three targets in his past two games for the Vikings. Tyjae Spears RB TEN Tennessee • #2

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -5.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats RUYDS 161 REC 15 REYDS 80 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.5 Spears returned from his three-game absence with a hamstring injury in Week 10 at the Chargers and ran well with seven carries for 47 yards, and he added three catches for 4 yards on three targets. Spears has now scored at least 8.1 PPR points in each of his past three healthy games, and he could be a flex option while playing in tandem with Tony Pollard. And if Pollard were to miss any time, then Spears would be a lottery ticket. He's worth adding in all leagues for at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Trey Benson RB ARI Arizona • #33

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats RUYDS 216 REC 5 REYDS 55 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.2 With the Fantasy playoffs approaching, I'm trying to stash players with league-winning upside. And Benson has that as the No. 2 running back for the Cardinals behind James Conner. In the past two games, Benson has looked the part while playing in tandem with Conner, with 18 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 43 yards on three targets. If Conner were to miss any time, then Benson would be a lottery ticket, and he's worth adding even while on a bye for at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -6.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats RUYDS 213 REC 25 REYDS 189 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.6 Charbonnet is another running back that I want to stash for the Fantasy playoffs, and he has league-winning upside if he ever gets an expanded role. We saw that earlier this season in place of Kenneth Walker III, and Charbonnet has three games with at least 10 total touches. In those outings, Charbonnet has scored at least 12.1 PPR points. He's worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB, and he could be a lottery ticket in case Walker were to miss any time down the stretch. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #22

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE LAR -4.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats RUYDS 80 REC 3 REYDS 24 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.5 Corum is the No. 2 running back for the Rams, and he could be a lottery ticket if something were to happen to Kyren Williams, who played at least 86 percent of the snaps in four games in a row prior to Week 10. While Corum hasn't done much so far in his rookie campaign, being the backup to Williams makes him a coveted Fantasy option. Corum is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Zamir White RB LV Las Vegas • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 46th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats RUYDS 174 REC 6 REYDS 30 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.1 The Raiders have a new offensive coordinator in Scott Turner, and we'll see if he has something different planned for the backfield when it comes to White and Alexander Mattison coming off the bye in Week 10. White has been a disappointment so far this season, and Mattison has performed as the best running back for the Raiders. But maybe Turner can help White, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB to see what develops, especially in a favorable matchup against the Dolphins in Week 11. Jaylen Wright RB MIA Miami • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV MIA -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 47th ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats RUYDS 211 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.6 Wright may have moved past Raheem Mostert as the No. 2 running back in Miami behind De'Von Achane, and Wright is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. He could be a difference-maker for Fantasy managers if Achane were to miss any time. In Week 10 at the Rams, Wright had five carries for 3 yards and no catches, but Mostert didn't get a carry and finished with two catches for 34 yards on three targets. We'll see what happens heading into Week 11 against the Raiders, but Wright's role could be expanding, which is exciting. He's a good running back to stash on your bench. Kenneth Gainwell RB PHI Philadelphia • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS PHI -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats RUYDS 154 REC 6 REYDS 43 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.9 We don't typically talk about Gainwell as a lottery ticket, but he's the No. 2 running back for the Eagles behind Saquon Barkley, which gives Gainwell plenty of upside if Barkley were to miss any time. It's not a bad idea to stash Gainwell on your bench for one percent of your remaining FAB, and he could be at least a flex option in all leagues if Barkley were ever out. Keaton Mitchell RB BAL Baltimore • #34

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT BAL -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Mitchell made his 2024 debut in Week 10 against Cincinnati but only played two snaps. His role should grow as the season goes on, and we'll see how he does while sharing the Baltimore backfield with Derrick Henry and Justice Hill. He could have some lottery-ticket upside if something were to happen to Henry, but Hill is also a factor. That said, Mitchell showed last season, prior to suffering a torn ACL, that he could be a difference-maker with his speed, and he's worth adding in deeper formats for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. MarShawn Lloyd RB GB Green Bay • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI GB -6 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats RUYDS 15 REC 1 REYDS 3 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.8 The Packers designated Lloyd to return from injured reserve from the ankle injury that has kept him out all season. We'll see what happens when he's healthy, but he could emerge as the No. 2 running back for Green Bay behind Josh Jacobs. In deeper leagues, it's worth stashing Lloyd for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. He could be a difference-maker if ever given an expanded role. Jeremy McNichols RB WAS Washington • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK 45th ROSTERED 19% YTD Stats RUYDS 190 REC 1 REYDS 6 TD 4 FPTS/G 4.5 We'll see if Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) can return in Week 11 at Philadelphia. He was listed as limited on Monday's estimated injury report for Thursday's game. If Robinson is out for the third game in a row, we'll continue to play the guessing game of which Washington running back to use in tandem with Austin Ekeler. I'll lean toward McNichols over Chris Rodriguez Jr. (2 percent rostered), but neither is worth trusting against the Eagles. It's a tough matchup, and Ekeler is the only one with guaranteed touches. That said, in deeper leagues, you might be stuck, so spend 1 percent of your remaining FAB on McNichols first and then Rodriguez if needed.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries: DeVonta Smith (hamstring), Nico Collins (hamstring), DK Metcalf (knee), Amari Cooper (wrist), Keon Coleman (wrist), Tee Higgins (quadriceps), Mike Evans (hamstring), Chris Olave (concussion), Michael Pittman (back), Darius Slayton (concussion), JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring), Allen Lazard (chest), Brandin Cooks (knee) and Adam Thielen (hamstring).



On a bye: Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson, Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan.



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Jakobi Meyers (85 percent rostered), Jauan Jennings (81 percent), Cedric Tillman (78 percent rostered), and Romeo Doubs (76 percent). Meyers has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in three games in a row, and he should be considered at least a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues heading into Week 11 at Miami. ... Jennings returned from a two-game absence with a hip injury in Week 10 at Tampa Bay and was dominant with seven catches for 93 yards on 11 targets. He's worth using as a No. 2 receiver in all leagues heading into Week 11 against Seattle. ... Tillman will hopefully stay hot coming off Cleveland's bye in Week 10 since he scored at least 18.1 PPR points in three games in a row prior to getting a break. He's worth starting as a No. 2 receiver in all leagues at New Orleans in Week 11. ... Doubs is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues heading into Week 11 at Chicago. Hopefully, Jordan Love is over the groin injury he's been dealing with for the past two games, and Doubs scored at least 17.4 PPR points in each of the two outings prior to Week 8 when Love first got hurt.



Drop candidates: Chris Olave (87 percent rostered), Diontae Johnson (86 percent), Keon Coleman (74 percent), Wan'Dale Robinson (62 percent), Jalen Tolbert (57 percent) and Jalen McMillan (46 percent). Olave is on injured reserve due to multiple concussions, and he could be shut down for the rest of the season. ... In two games with the Ravens, Johnson has one catch for 6 yards on two targets. It's hard to trust him in this limited role, so hopefully, something will change heading into Week 11 at Pittsburgh. ... Coleman is not expected to play in Week 11 against Kansas City with his wrist injury, and the Bills have a bye in Week 12. You can drop Coleman for now and then try to add him again in Week 13. ... Robinson has scored 10.1 PPR points or less in five games in a row, and he's on a bye in Week 11. You can safely drop Robinson in most leagues and then hope to add him again in Week 12. ... Tolbert will be tough to trust with Dak Prescott (hamstring) out. In Week 10 against Philadelphia with Cooper Rush at quarterback, Tolbert had three catches for 14 yards on five targets. ... McMillan missed his window to prove himself to Fantasy managers since Mike Evans (hamstring) could return in Week 12 after Tampa Bay's bye. McMillan missed Week 9 with a hamstring injury and didn't play any snaps in Week 10.

Add in this order:

Week 11 Waiver Priority List Alec Pierce WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -4 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 40 REYDS 516 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.9 We'll see what happens with Michael Pittman (back) heading into Week 11 at the Jets, and if he's out again, then Pierce and Adonai Mitchell (9 percent) have the potential to help Fantasy managers for the second week in a row. In Week 10 against Buffalo, Pierce had four catches for 81 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. And Mitchell had six catches for 71 yards on six targets. I like Pierce slightly better than Mitchell, and Pierce is worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Mitchell is worth adding for 5 percent. Now, not only does Pittman need to miss time to trust Pierce and Mitchell, but Joe Flacco also has to remain the starting quarterback. It would be tough to trust any of the Colts receivers if Anthony Richardson regains his starting job. Jerry Jeudy WR CLE Cleveland • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 61 REYDS 418 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 Jeudy was on a nice roll prior to Cleveland's bye in Week 10, and hopefully, he continues to produce quality stats for the rest of the season, starting in Week 11 at New Orleans. In two games prior to the bye, Jeudy scored at least 12.9 PPR points in each outing against Baltimore and the Chargers, with 12 catches for 152 yards on 19 targets. He's worth adding in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. And you can also add Elijah Moore (14 percent rostered) in deeper leagues. Prior to Week 10, Moore had 27 targets in his previous three games, and he scored at least 10.1 PPR points in two of them. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Ricky Pearsall WR SF San Francisco • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SF -6.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 15 REYDS 132 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.4 Pearsall had a breakout game in Week 10 at Tampa Bay with four catches for 73 yards and a touchdown on six targets. He caught a 46-yard pass for his first NFL touchdown in the first quarter against the Buccaneers, and hopefully, it's a sign of things to come for the rookie from Florida, who is just three games into his NFL career after suffering a gunshot wound in September. He plays in a crowded receiving corps, so targets could be hard to come by, but it's also an explosive offense that could lend itself to Pearsall making big plays. He's worth stashing on your bench for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Xavier Legette WR CAR Carolina • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 45 REYDS 284 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.4 Legette had a down game in Week 10 against the Giants with three catches for 40 yards on four targets, but he scored a touchdown in each of his two previous games and has the potential to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for the rest of the season after Carolina's bye in Week 11. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. And in deeper leagues, you can stash Jalen Coker (10 percent rostered) for 1 percent. Just keep in mind that Adam Thielen (hamstring) could return soon, which might eventually be a problem for Legette and Coker. Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI GB -6 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK 48th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 27 REYDS 233 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.7 I'm still convinced that Watson will make some big plays down the stretch, and he went into his bye in Week 10 with 13 targets in his previous two games. I want to stash Watson on the bench if possible, and he could eventually emerge as a weekly starter in three-receiver leagues. He's worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -4.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 53 REYDS 356 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.2 I'm still confident that Douglas and Drake Maye are going to start connecting for big games on a consistent basis, like we saw in Week 6 against Houston when Douglas had six catches for 92 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. They've had a hard time connecting on the field since, and both have been banged up as well in the past four weeks. That said, Douglas has the best potential to help Fantasy managers of New England's receiving corps, and he's worth stashing on your bench for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Rashod Bateman WR BAL Baltimore • #7

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT BAL -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 47 REYDS 501 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.5 It's hard to trust Bateman fully with the addition of Diontae Johnson, but Bateman showed in Week 10 against Cincinnati he still has upside when he had six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He won't be consistent, but this is three games in his past six outings with at least 15.8 PPR points. He is worth adding in deeper leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Mike Williams WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 22 REYDS 198 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.9 Williams had one catch in his Steelers debut in Week 10 at Washington, but it was a big one for a 32-yard touchdown. It was his lone target in the game, but he should start getting more opportunities after being traded to Pittsburgh from the Jets prior to facing the Commanders. It's a good idea to stash Williams in deeper leagues, and hopefully, he can have another big play or two against the Ravens in Week 11. Williams is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. John Metchie III WR HOU Houston • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL HOU -7.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 13 REYDS 110 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.7 Metchie is really only worth adding if Nico Collins (hamstring) remains out for the Texans, but Collins is expected to return in Week 11. That said, Metchie looked great in Week 10 against the Lions with five catches for 74 yards and a touchdown on six targets. I doubt he will get consistent targets when Collins and Tank Dell are healthy, but in deeper leagues, you should add Metchie just to see what develops for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Mack Hollins WR BUF Buffalo • #13

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC BUF -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 29 REYDS 197 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.4 The Bills are hurting at receiver with Amari Cooper (wrist) and Keon Coleman (wrist) banged up, and Dalton Kincaid (knee) is also hurt. That helped Hollins in Week 10 at Indianapolis when he had four catches for 86 yards on four targets. But he also had five catches for 30 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Week 9 against Miami, and Hollins could be a sneaky No. 3 receiver in Week 11 against the Chiefs. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries: George Kittle (hamstring), Sam LaPorta (shoulder), Dalton Kincaid (knee), Dallas Goedert (ankle), Isaiah Likely (hamstring), and Noah Fant (groin).



On a bye: Trey McBride, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Cade Otton and Theo Johnson.



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Tucker Kraft (75 percent), Mike Gesicki (74 percent), Taysom Hill (74 percent), Zach Ertz (73 percent), Dallas Goedert (73 percent) and Hunter Henry (69 percent). Kraft is mostly a touchdown-dependent tight end, but he's scored five of them in his past six starts with Jordan Love. He's also scored at least 12.3 PPR points in four of those games, so consider him at worst, a low-end No. 1 option in Week 11 at Chicago. ... Gesicki's Fantasy value will once again be determined by Tee Higgins (quadriceps). In five games without Higgins, Gesicki has scored at least 12.3 PPR points in three of them. You'll start Gesicki again if Higgins can't play in Week 11 at the Chargers. ... Hill had a down game in Week 10 against Atlanta with seven PPR points, but he once again played multiple roles with four carries for 14 yards and two catches for 36 yards on two targets. I'll still consider him a low-end starter in Week 11 against Cleveland, given all the injuries the Saints have on offense. ... Ertz gets a revenge game in Week 11 at Philadelphia, but it's a tough matchup since the Eagles are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. That said, he has at least eight targets in two of his past three games, so consider him a low-end starter in all leagues. ... Goedert returned from his three-game absence with a hamstring injury in Week 10 at Dallas and caught a touchdown. He finished with two catches for 25 yards and the score on three targets, and hopefully, more production is on the horizon. When healthy, Goedert is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. ... Henry had his first down game with Drake Maye starting for the Patriots with 2.4 PPR points, but I'll go right back to Henry as a low-end starting option in Week 11 against the Rams, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Maye will likely lean on Henry in this matchup, especially if the Patriots are chasing points.



Drop candidates: Cole Kmet (67 percent rostered), Isaiah Likely (52 percent), and Dalton Schultz (40 percent). Kmet has scored a combined 7.7 PPR points in his past three games, and there's little reason to trust him heading into Week 11 against Green Bay, even in a plus matchup. Likely missed Week 10 against the Bengals with a hamstring injury, and his status for Week 11 against Pittsburgh is unknown. When healthy, Likely has scored 4.7 PPR points or less in five of his past seven games. ... Schultz has failed to score a touchdown this season or score double digits in PPR in any game despite Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, and Tank Dell all missing time. With Collins set to return in Week 11 against Dallas, it's tough to trust Schultz as a starter in the majority of leagues.

Add in this order: