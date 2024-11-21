kirk-cousins-falcons-usatsi.jpg
Week 12 is going to be fun. We have six teams on bye (Atlanta, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, New Orleans and the Jets), and Fantasy managers might have some interesting lineups during a crucial week.

The good news is we have some standout players coming back from injury with Mike Evans (hamstring), George Kittle (hamstring) and Sam LaPorta (shoulder) all slated to return to action, and maybe Isiah Pacheco (leg) could return as well. Given all the star players on bye, we'll take whatever reinforcements we can get.

One of the interesting storylines to follow is the Giants with Tommy DeVito starting for the benched Daniel Jones, and what that means for Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Malik Nabers. I'm starting both with their matchup against Tampa Bay.

We also want to see what Anthony Richardson does against the Lions after his impressive performance against the Jets in Week 11. Jonathon Brooks is also slated to make his NFL debut in Week 12, and we'll see what that means for Chuba Hubbard. And in that same game, it could be a great week for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs given the matchup with the Panthers.

I'm excited to see what happens in Week 12. And I hope all of your lineups are ready to go. The Fantasy playoffs are approaching, so let's get a win and build some momentum heading into the postseason.

Start of the Week
player headshot
Brian Robinson Jr. RB
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DAL WAS -10.5 O/U 45
OPP VS RB
30th
PROJ PTS
11.4
RB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
524
REC
10
REYDS
88
TD
7
FPTS/G
14.2

At the beginning of the season, Brian Robinson Jr. outperformed Bijan Robinson, leading Fantasy managers to think they drafted the wrong "B. Robinson" this year. That's changed lately, but Brian Robinson Jr. still has a solid campaign. And he should have a big outing in Week 12 against the Cowboys.

Robinson has scored at least 13.1 PPR points in six of eight games this season. He returned from a two-game absence with a hamstring injury in Week 11 at Philadelphia and scored 14.2 PPR points with 16 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 9 yards on one target.

This week, he's facing a Dallas defense coming off a Monday night loss to Houston, and Robinson should have fresh legs since he last played on Thursday night in Week 11. And this is a great matchup since running backs have had plenty of success against the Cowboys of late. In their past five games, five running backs have scored at least 12.1 PPR points, with seven touchdowns allowed.

I like Austin Ekeler as a sleeper in Week 12, but Robinson has top-12 upside in all leagues. Look for "B. Robinson" to dominate Dallas in this game.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM
Quarterbacks
QBs to Start
player headshot
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -1 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
16th
PROJ PTS
21.7
QB RNK
4th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2058
RUYDS
371
TD
16
INT
3
FPTS/G
20.3
Murray will hopefully stay hot coming off the bye in Week 11, and he has top-five upside in Week 12 against Seattle. Murray scored at least 22.2 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and the Seahawks have allowed six of the past seven quarterbacks to score at least 20.4 Fantasy points, including three in a row. Murray is also averaging 24.0 Fantasy points per game in his past six outings against Seattle.
player headshot
Bo Nix QB
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LV DEN -5.5 O/U 41
OPP VS QB
25th
PROJ PTS
20.7
QB RNK
8th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2275
RUYDS
295
TD
19
INT
6
FPTS/G
20.3
Nix was awesome as the Start of the Week in Week 11 against Atlanta with a career-high 36.8 Fantasy points, and he has now scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in five of his past seven games, including two in a row. That streak started in Week 5 against Las Vegas when he scored 27.1 Fantasy points with 206 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 9 rushing yards and a touchdown, and I expect him to have another outstanding game against the Raiders in Week 12. Five of the past six quarterbacks against Las Vegas have scored at least 22.2 Fantasy points, including three in a row.
player headshot
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ IND DET -7.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS QB
23rd
PROJ PTS
22.4
QB RNK
6th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2492
RUYDS
39
TD
21
INT
9
FPTS/G
21.4
Let's hope Goff doesn't have another down game on the road in Week 12 because his last two games away from Detroit haven't been good. He scored 11.6 Fantasy points at Green Bay in Week 9 and 11.8 points at Houston in Week 10 with five interceptions. In two previous road games at Dallas in Week 6 and at Minnesota in Week 7 he scored at least 22.8 Fantasy points in both outings, so I'm counting on him to perform well here. The Colts have allowed at least 20.1 Fantasy points to two of the past three opposing quarterbacks, and Goff is worth trusting as a top-10 quarterback in all leagues.
player headshot
Baker Mayfield QB
TB Tampa Bay • #6
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG TB -5.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS QB
18th
PROJ PTS
20.6
QB RNK
7th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2505
RUYDS
192
TD
26
INT
9
FPTS/G
25.9
Mayfield had his six-game streak with at least 22 Fantasy points snapped in Week 10 against San Francisco, but I expect him to get back on track coming off his bye in Week 11. Mike Evans (hamstring) is expected to return in Week 12 against the Giants, who have allowed at least 23.8 Fantasy points to two of the past four opposing quarterbacks. Mayfield has failed to score at least 20.8 Fantasy points just once this season when Evans was healthy.
player headshot
Patrick Mahomes QB
KC Kansas City • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR KC -11 O/U 43
OPP VS QB
26th
PROJ PTS
24.1
QB RNK
9th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2404
RUYDS
167
TD
16
INT
11
FPTS/G
18.8
We haven't said many positive things this season about Mahomes as a Fantasy quarterback since he has scored more than 20 Fantasy points just four times. But three of those have come in the past four games, and hopefully he's getting hot at the right time as the Fantasy playoffs are approaching. Mahomes should take advantage of the Panthers this week since Carolina is No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. This is a game where Mahomes, in theory, should pad his stats.
Sleepers (Start/Sit)
player headshot
Tua Tagovailoa QB
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Tagovailoa finally had the breakout game we've been waiting for in Week 11 against Las Vegas with a season-high 29.5 Fantasy points. He's now scored at least 21.5 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and hopefully he's getting hot at the right time heading into the Fantasy points. This week, Tagovailoa should have another solid outing against the Patriots, who have allowed at least 21.3 Fantasy points to three of the past four opposing quarterbacks. I like Tagovailoa as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 12.
player headshot
C.J. Stroud QB
HOU Houston • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Stroud has been a terrible Fantasy quarterback this season, and he comes into Week 12 having scored 14.4 Fantasy points or less in five games in a row. Granted, he only had Nico Collins for one of those outings, but Stroud is due for a big game, which hopefully will happen in Week 12 against the Titans. It helps that Tennessee has allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21.7 Fantasy points, including two in a row. It would be great to get Stroud back on track heading into the Fantasy playoffs.
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
NE New England • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Maye comes into Week 12 having scored at least 21.9 Fantasy points in three of his past five healthy games, and I hope he takes advantage of this matchup against the Dolphins. Ironically, Miami has allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21.9 Fantasy points, so hopefully that's a good number for Maye again. He's a great bye-week replacement quarterback in all leagues in Week 12.
QBs to Sit
player headshot
Sam Darnold QB
MIN Minnesota • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI MIN -3.5 O/U 39.5
OPP VS QB
1st
PROJ PTS
17.5
QB RNK
13th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2387
RUYDS
166
TD
20
INT
10
FPTS/G
20.4
Darnold is more of a bust alert than a must-sit quarterback, and he's playing well of late with at least 22.2 Fantasy points in three of his past four games. But his matchup against the Bears won't be easy since Chicago is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Trevor Lawrence in Week 6 is the lone quarterback with multiple touchdown passes against the Bears, and only Lawrence, Jayden Daniels and Jordan Love have topped 20 Fantasy points against Chicago. Darnold is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
player headshot
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI SEA -1 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
14th
PROJ PTS
21.2
QB RNK
19th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2781
RUYDS
222
TD
13
INT
11
FPTS/G
18.9
The Cardinals defense is not an easy matchup for opposing quarterbacks, and Smith is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 12. The past four opposing quarterbacks against Arizona (Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa, Caleb Williams and Aaron Rodgers) have scored 16.7 Fantasy points or less. And Smith has scored 15.7 Fantasy points or less in three of his past five games, including two of his past three at home.
player headshot
Jameis Winston QB
CLE Cleveland • #5
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 37
OPP VS QB
2nd
PROJ PTS
13.5
QB RNK
16th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1047
RUYDS
39
TD
7
INT
3
FPTS/G
10.5
We have a three-game sample size for Winston as the starter for the Browns, and he was excellent in two good matchups against Baltimore in Week 8 (29.6 Fantasy points) and New Orleans in Week 11 (30.6 points), but he struggled against the Chargers in Week 9 (12.1 points), which is a tough defense. He's facing another tough defense in Week 12 against the Steelers, who are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing defenses. In the past two weeks, Pittsburgh has limited Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson to a combined 25.5 Fantasy points. This could be a rough game for Winston on Thursday night.
player headshot
Matthew Stafford QB
LAR L.A. Rams • #9
Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PHI -3 O/U 49
OPP VS QB
5th
PROJ PTS
15.3
QB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2557
RUYDS
-7
TD
13
INT
7
FPTS/G
16.2
Stafford is more of a bust alert than a must-sit quarterback since he's playing well coming into Week 12. He scored at least 21.9 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including a season-high 35.8 points at New England in Week 11. But now he faces a tough test against the Eagles, who are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Only three quarterbacks have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against Philadelphia this season and none since Week 4. And the Eagles have held Joe Burrow (14.9 Fantasy points) and Jayden Daniels (15.4 points) to minimal production in the past four weeks. Stafford is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
Bust Alert (Start/Sit)
player headshot
Anthony Richardson QB
IND Indianapolis • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET DET -7.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS QB
4th
PROJ PTS
17.9
QB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1230
RUYDS
274
TD
8
INT
7
FPTS/G
14.9
Richardson was a star in Week 11 against the Jets with 30.1 Fantasy points. He completed 20-of-30 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown, and he added 32 rushing yards and two touchdowns. That was an easy matchup, but things get tougher in Week 12 against Detroit since the Lions are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Only three quarterbacks have scored more than 20 Fantasy points against Detroit this season, which were Baker Mayfield in Week 2, Geno Smith in Week 4 and somehow Mason Rudolph in Week 8. Otherwise, the Lions have limited Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott, Sam Darnold, Jordan Love and C.J. Stroud, and Richardson will also be held under 20 Fantasy points in Week 12. He's only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
START 'EM & SIT 'EM
Wide Receivers
RBs to Start
player headshot
Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #29
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB TB -6 O/U 41.5
OPP VS RB
28th
PROJ PTS
10.9
RB RNK
13th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
545
REC
18
REYDS
117
TD
3
FPTS/G
10
The last time we saw Tracy in Week 10 against Carolina, he had a solid performance ruined by a late fumble. But he scored 15.4 PPR points against the Panthers, and he scored at least 14 PPR points in four of five games this season where he had double digits in carries. He should get plenty of work in Week 12 against Tampa Bay, and hopefully, new Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito involves Tracy more in the passing game. The Buccaneers are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and seven running backs in the past five games have scored at least 13.8 PPR points.
player headshot
Rachaad White RB
TB Tampa Bay • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG TB -6 O/U 41.5
OPP VS RB
18th
PROJ PTS
11.3
RB RNK
19th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
306
REC
37
REYDS
291
TD
5
FPTS/G
13.9
I like White and Bucky Irving as top 20 running backs this week, and both are worth starting against the Giants. At least one running back has scored at least 13.1 PPR points against the Giants in seven games in a row, but the Buccaneers duo have the potential to each reach that total in Week 12. White has scored at least 12.5 PPR points in four games in a row, including two outings with at least 19 PPR points over that span. And Irving has scored at least 15.4 PPR points in four of his past five games.
player headshot
Najee Harris RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CLE PIT -3.5 O/U 37
OPP VS RB
7th
PROJ PTS
11.2
RB RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
708
REC
21
REYDS
182
TD
3
FPTS/G
12.8
Harris is worth trusting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues heading into Thursday's game against the Browns. Cleveland has allowed a running back to score at least 12.9 PPR points in three games in a row, but Taysom Hill also had seven carries for 138 yards and three touchdowns against the Browns in Week 11. Harris has scored at least 13.3 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he scored at least 12.6 PPR points in three of his past five meetings against the Browns.
player headshot
Rhamondre Stevenson RB
NE New England • #38
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA MIA -7.5 O/U 46
OPP VS RB
24th
PROJ PTS
12.8
RB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
585
REC
28
REYDS
118
TD
7
FPTS/G
13.8
Stevenson has scored at least 15 PPR points in two of his past three games against the Dolphins, including Week 5, when he had 12 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 3 yards on four targets. Stevenson also comes into Week 12, having scored at least 12.9 PPR points in three of his past four games overall. Miami is No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and 11 running backs have scored at least 11.1 PPR points against the Dolphins this season. Stevenson is a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues.
player headshot
Kareem Hunt RB
KC Kansas City • #29
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR KC -11 O/U 43
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
11
RB RNK
10th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
509
REC
14
REYDS
116
TD
5
FPTS/G
15.2
We'll see if Isiah Pacheco (leg) returns in Week 12 at Carolina, and that will determine the outlook for Hunt in the majority of leagues. If Pacheco is active, then I still like Hunt as at least a flex option, but Hunt has top-10 upside if Pacheco remains out. Hunt had a down game in Week 11 at Buffalo with just six PPR points, but prior to that, he scored at least 13.3 PPR points in five games in a row. The Panthers are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 12.6 PPR points against Carolina in every game this season. For the year, 14 running backs have scored at least 12.1 PPR points against the Panthers, so this should be a big week for Hunt if Pacheco is out.
Sleepers (Start/Sit)
player headshot
Javonte Williams RB
DEN Denver • #33
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I'm not sure what Sean Payton will do with Williams and Audric Estime in Week 12 against the Raiders, but both have sleeper appeal. I like Williams as a No. 2 running back in all leagues, with Estime more of a flex. Williams was great in Week 11 against Atlanta, with nine carries for 59 yards and a touchdown, along with four catches for 28 yards on five targets. And he had 13 carries for 61 yards and five catches for 50 yards on six targets in Week 5 against the Raiders. Las Vegas is No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 13.3 PPR points against the Raiders in every game this season.
player headshot
Ameer Abdullah RB
LV Las Vegas • #8
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
On Wednesday, Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadriceps) did not practice, so we could be looking at Abduallah in a featured role for the Raiders in Week 12 against Denver. His best game of the season actually came against the Broncos in Week 5 when he had five carries for 42 yards, a touchdown, and three catches for 9 yards. He also had three catches for 16 yards, a touchdown on three targets, and one carry for 1 yard in Week 11 at Miami when Mattison and White were injured. Most of Abdullah's production will likely come in the passing game, and Denver has allowed eight running backs to score at least 6.8 PPR points this season with just their receiving totals alone. He's worth using as a flex option in all leagues.
player headshot
Austin Ekeler RB
WAS Washington • #30
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Brian Robinson Jr. is my Start of the Week, but I also like Ekeler as a flex option in all leagues. He comes into Week 12 having scored at least 17.3 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has eight games this season with at least 10.2 PPR points. In Week 11 at Philadelphia, Ekeler made a huge impact in the passing game with eight catches for 89 yards on nine targets, and he should be a nice complement to Robinson in this matchup.
player headshot
Jerome Ford RB
CLE Cleveland • #34
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ford made an impact in the passing game for the Browns in Week 11 at New Orleans, and he could do something similar Thursday night against the Steelers. Against the Saints, Ford had four catches for 29 yards on four targets. Pittsburgh just allowed Justice Hill to catch four passes for 28 yards on seven targets in Week 11, and five running backs have caught at least four passes against the Steelers this season. In two games against Pittsburgh last season, Ford combined for 28 carries for 137 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 33 yards and a touchdown. He's worth using as a flex in Week 12.
player headshot
Jaylen Warren RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Warren is worth using as a flex option in all leagues Thursday night at Cleveland. He has scored at least 7.9 PPR points in four games in a row, including the past two outings against Washington and Baltimore, with at least 9.5 PPR points. He had a season-high four catches for 27 yards on four targets in Week 11 against Baltimore, and hopefully, he continues to see more action in the passing game. Warren should again prove to be a solid complement to Najee Harris in this matchup on the road.
RBs to Sit
player headshot
Nick Chubb RB
CLE Cleveland • #24
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 37
OPP VS RB
11th
PROJ PTS
9.7
RB RNK
30th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
163
REC
2
REYDS
6
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.3
I thought Chubb had the chance to play well in Week 11 at New Orleans, but he finished with 11 carries for 50 yards and no targets. He only played 22 snaps because Kevin Stefanski didn't want to overwork him with Thursday's game, so we'll see what kind of workload Chubb gets against the Steelers. He's now gone three games in a row with 5.2 PPR points or less, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7. Pittsburgh has allowed a running back to score a touchdown in seven games in a row, so there's a chance for Chubb to do well if he finds the end zone. But I can only trust him as a flex option at best in the majority of leagues.
player headshot
Rico Dowdle RB
DAL Dallas • #23
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS WAS -10.5 O/U 45
OPP VS RB
19th
PROJ PTS
10.6
RB RNK
27th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
402
REC
26
REYDS
172
TD
3
FPTS/G
11.3
Dowdle has struggled in two games without Dak Prescott (hamstring), and now the Cowboys offensive line is banged up heading into Week 12 against Washington. Dowdle has combined for 14 PPR points in his past two outings against Philadelphia and Houston, and it was disappointing to see him get just five catches for 9 yards on eight targets combined over that span. The Commanders run defense isn't a difficult matchup, but Dan Quinn should know how to limit what Dallas wants to do as the former defensive coordinator. Dowdle is just a flex option at best in the majority of leagues.
player headshot
Chuba Hubbard RB
CAR Carolina • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -11 O/U 43
OPP VS RB
1st
PROJ PTS
12.3
RB RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
818
REC
30
REYDS
124
TD
7
FPTS/G
16.2
Hubbard is more of a bust alert than a must-sit running back, but this could be a tough week for him for two reasons. For starters, this is the worst matchup for any running back since the Chiefs are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to the position. Only four running backs have scored touchdowns against Kansas City this season, and the Chiefs should be able to focus on stopping Hubbard since he's Carolina's best offensive weapon. But we also know the Panthers plan to use Jonathon Brooks for the first time this year, and we'll see how much work the rookie running back gets in tandem with Hubbard. He's still worth starting as a low-end No. 2 running back in the majority of leagues, but I'm worried about Hubbard's production in this matchup, along with the presence of Brooks.
player headshot
Tony Pollard RB
TEN Tennessee • #20
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ HOU HOU -7.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS RB
5th
PROJ PTS
10.9
RB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
681
REC
30
REYDS
168
TD
3
FPTS/G
13.3
Pollard is more of a bust alert than a must-sit running back, and he does benefit if Tyjae Spears (concussion) is out for Week 12 against the Texans. But this is a brutal matchup for him since Houston is No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Pollard has been bothered by an injured foot the past two weeks, and he has just 13 total touches in each of his past two games against the Chargers and Minnesota, combining for 15.2 PPR points over that span. Consider Pollard a low-end No. 2 running back in most leagues for Week 12.
Bust Alert (Start/Sit)
player headshot
D'Andre Swift RB
CHI Chicago • #4
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 39.5
OPP VS RB
2nd
PROJ PTS
13.1
RB RNK
24th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
635
REC
28
REYDS
243
TD
5
FPTS/G
14.8
Pollard is more of a bust alert than a must-sit running back, and he does benefit if Tyjae Spears (concussion) is out for Week 12 against the Texans. But this is a brutal matchup for him since Houston is No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Pollard has been bothered by an injured foot the past two weeks, and he has just 13 total touches in each of his past two games against the Chargers and Minnesota, combining for 15.2 PPR points over that span. Consider Pollard a low-end No. 2 running back in most leagues for Week 12.
START 'EM & SIT 'EM
Wide Receivers
WRs to Start
player headshot
Jauan Jennings WR
SF San Francisco • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ GB GB -2 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
11th
PROJ PTS
16.6
WR RNK
14th
YTD Stats
REC
42
TAR
58
REYDS
588
TD
4
FPTS/G
15.6
Jennings looks like the best San Francisco wide receiver heading into Week 12 at Green Bay, and he has top-10 upside given his recent level of play. In two games since returning from a two-game absence with a hip injury, Jennings has 17 catches for 184 yards and a touchdown on 22 targets, and he scored at least 16.3 PPR points in each outing against Tampa Bay and Seattle. Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) missed practice Wednesday, which is a positive for Jennings, and Green Bay has allowed the opposing No. 1 receiver to score at least 13.7 PPR points in three games in a row.
player headshot
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
SEA Seattle • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI ARI -1 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
17th
PROJ PTS
14
WR RNK
17th
YTD Stats
REC
60
TAR
86
REYDS
678
TD
3
FPTS/G
14.8
Smith-Njigba is on fire heading into Week 12 against Arizona, and hopefully he continues his recent level of play. In his past two games against the Rams and 49ers, Smith-Njigba has 17 catches for 290 yards and two touchdowns on 24 targets, and he scored at least 21.8 PPR points in each outing. He also scored 12.9 PPR points in Week 8 against Buffalo, and hopefully that's his floor for the rest of the season. Smith-Njigba scored 16.3 PPR points against the Cardinals in Seattle last year, and hopefully he has a similar performance in Week 12.
player headshot
Ladd McConkey WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 51
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
14.1
WR RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
REC
43
TAR
63
REYDS
615
TD
4
FPTS/G
12.9
McConkey and Quentin Johnston are both worth starting in Week 12 against the Ravens, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. McConkey should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and he has scored at least 18.3 PPR points in two of his past four games. Johnston should be considered a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues, and he has scored a touchdown in three games in a row. Baltimore has allowed 70 catches, 962 yards and six touchdowns to receivers in its past five games on 119 targets, with seven guys scoring at least 12.9 PPR points over that span.
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
ARI Arizona • #18
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA ARI -1 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
22nd
PROJ PTS
13.8
WR RNK
19th
YTD Stats
REC
33
TAR
60
REYDS
499
TD
6
FPTS/G
11.7
The last time we saw Harrison in Week 10 against the Jets he scored 16.4 PPR points, and that's the second time in his past three games where he reached that total. I hope the Cardinals used the bye week to figure out more ways to get Harrison the ball, and he scored 23.1 PPR points in his last road outing in Week 8 at Miami. And hopefully the trend for No. 1 receivers continues against Seattle since seven opposing top receivers in a row have scored at least 16.5 PPR points, including four scoring at least 20.7 PPR points during that stretch.
player headshot
Josh Downs WR
IND Indianapolis • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET DET -7.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS WR
29th
PROJ PTS
12.4
WR RNK
20th
YTD Stats
REC
50
TAR
71
REYDS
567
TD
4
FPTS/G
14.7
Downs played well with Anthony Richardson under center in Week 11, and Downs should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 12 against the Lions. Detroit is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and at least one receiver has scored at least 13.6 PPR points against the Lions in every game this season, with nine receivers scoring at least 16.1 PPR points. Downs had five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Week 11 at the Jets, and he has now scored at least 19.4 PPR points in his past two starts with Richardson. Downs has also scored at least 12.0 PPR points in four games in a row overall.
Sleepers (Start/Sit)
player headshot
Calvin Ridley WR
TEN Tennessee
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Ridley had a disappointing game in Week 11 against Minnesota with four catches for 58 yards on six targets, which snapped his three-game streak of scoring at least 12.3 PPR points. It also was his fewest targets since Week 4. I expect him to get back on track in Week 12 against the Texans, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. It might come in garbage time if Houston is playing with a lead, and the Texans have allowed eight receivers to score at least 13.8 PPR points in their past five games. You can also use Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as a sleeper in deeper leagues, and he has five touchdowns in his past six games.
player headshot
DeAndre Hopkins WR
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Hopkins hasn't been a reliable Fantasy receiver since joining the Chiefs with one game of significance in four outings, but I like him as a No. 3 option in Week 12 against the Panthers. Xavier Worthy is also worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and I expect Patrick Mahomes to pad his stats in this matchup coming off Kansas City's first loss of the season in Week 11 at Buffalo. There have been 10 receivers with at least 12.0 PPR points against Carolina this season, and two times where a pair of receivers did that in the same game. Hopkins and Worthy will hopefully join that list in Week 12.
player headshot
Jameson Williams WR
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
As expected, Williams played well in Week 11 against Jacksonville with four catches for 124 yards and a touchdown on six targets for 22.6 PPR points. That's now five games with at least 14.4 PPR points in the eight games he's played, so he's worth the risk of starting almost every week for the chance of him having a big performance. That includes Week 12 at the Colts, who have allowed 13 receivers to score at least 12.6 PPR points this season. And if Sam LaPorta (shoulder) remains out again for the second week in a row then we could see Williams get six-plus targets for just the fourth time all year.
player headshot
Elijah Moore WR
CLE Cleveland • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
We're not going to have every Browns receiver post a solid stat line every week, but Jameis Winston is doing a great job of giving all of his guys chances to make plays. Cedric Tillman, Jerry Jeudy and Moore all have three games in a row with at least eight targets thanks to Winston, and that should continue against Pittsburgh. I have Tillman and Jeudy, in that order, ranked as No. 2 Fantasy receivers for Week 12. Moore is a No. 3 receiver, but he's now scored at least 16.5 PPR points in two of three starts with Winston. This isn't an easy matchup against the Steelers, who are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. But given the volume for the Browns trio of receivers, they all have the chance for quality production in this Thursday night showdown.
player headshot
Demario Douglas WR
NE New England • #3
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Douglas had six catches for 59 yards on nine targets in Week 5 against Miami in the final start for Jacoby Brissett. I hope he gets nine targets against the Dolphins in the rematch with Drake Maye now under center. Douglas has five games this season with at least seven targets, and he scored at least 10.5 PPR points in all of them, including two outings with at least 14.8 PPR points. Five receivers have scored at least 14.0 PPR points against the Dolphins in their past four games, and I like Douglas as a No. 3 PPR receiver in Week 12.
WRs to Sit
