Here we go. It's Week 12, and we have six teams on a bye with Atlanta, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, New Orleans and the Jets all off.

There are plenty of stars to replace. Are you ready? Did you plan in advance? Hopefully you're prepared for this.

If not, we have you covered with the waiver wire options you need. So let's give you the players to pick up and get your lineup set for Week 12.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are mainly looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Brock Purdy (shoulder) and Trevor Lawrence (shoulder).

On a bye: Kirk Cousins, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers.

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Geno Smith (78 percent rostered), Matthew Stafford (75 percent) and Russell Wilson (75 percent). Smith doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 12 against Arizona, and he also faces the Cardinals in Week 14. But he is a great start in Week 13 at the Jets if you want to stash him now. ... Stafford has a tough matchup in Week 12 against Philadelphia, but he's worth starting in Week 13 at New Orleans. And Stafford has scored at least 21.9 Fantasy points in three of his past four games. ... Wilson had his worst game of the season in Week 11 against Baltimore with 6.3 Fantasy points, but he's worth streaming in Week 12 at Cleveland. He also faces the Browns again in Week 14, and he has a great matchup in Week 13 at Cincinnati.

Drop candidates: Caleb Williams (67 percent rostered), Aaron Rodgers (65 percent) and Trevor Lawrence (49 percent). Williams ran for 70 yards in Week 11 against Green Bay, but he hasn't scored a touchdown in four games in a row. And his upcoming schedule is brutal against Minnesota twice (Weeks 12 and 15), Detroit twice (Weeks 13 and 16) and San Francisco (Week 14). ... You can drop Rodgers on his bye and then add him again if needed. His upcoming schedule is manageable against Seattle (Week 13), Miami (Week 14) and Jacksonville (Week 15), and hopefully he looks better with a week off. For what it's worth, he scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in three of his past four games. ... Lawrence could return after Jacksonville's bye in Week 12, but it's no guarantee. There's no reason to roster Lawrence in one-quarterback leagues with the potential of him shutting it down for the season due to his shoulder injury.

Add in this order:

Week 12 Waiver Priority List Anthony Richardson QB IND Indianapolis • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -7.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 4th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats PAYDS 1230 RUYDS 274 TD 8 INT 7 FPTS/G 14.9 I thought Richardson had the chance to play well in his return to action following a two-game benching in Week 11 at the Jets, and he was fantastic with 30.1 Fantasy points. He completed 20-of-30 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown, and he added 32 rushing yards and two touchdowns. That was an easy matchup, but things get tougher in Week 12 against Detroit since the Lions are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. That said, he gets New England in Week 13 before a bye in Week 14, and he closes the Fantasy playoffs with Tennessee in Week 16 and the Giants in Week 17 (he faces Denver in Week 15). I'm hopeful Richardson can finish the season strong, and he's worth adding in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -7 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 3rd QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats PAYDS 1236 RUYDS 260 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 16.7 Maye scored 21.9 Fantasy points in Week 11 against the Rams, which is his third game over 21 Fantasy points in five full outings this season. He's worth streaming in his next two games against Miami in Week 12 and Indianapolis in Week 13 before a bye in Week 14, and the schedule gets brutal after that with games against Arizona (Week 15), Buffalo (Week 16) and the Chargers (Week 17). Maye is worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Jameis Winston QB CLE Cleveland • #5

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 36 OPP VS QB 2nd QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats PAYDS 1047 RUYDS 39 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 10.5 Winston's upcoming schedule is brutal with matchups against Pittsburgh twice (Weeks 12 and 14), Denver (Week 13) and Kansas City (Week 15), but he's proven capable of big outings and plenty of volume since taking over for an injured Deshaun Watson (Achilles). He scored at least 29.6 Fantasy points in two of three starts, and he attempted at least 41 passes in each contest against Baltimore, the Chargers and New Orleans. In deeper leagues, Winston is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Derek Carr QB NO New Orleans • #4

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 16th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats PAYDS 1742 RUYDS 47 TD 14 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.8 Carr is on a bye in Week 12, but you can consider adding him in deeper leagues if you need a quarterback for the stretch run. He has a favorable upcoming schedule against the Rams (Week 13), Giants (Week 14) and Washington (Week 15), and he's playing well of late with at least 22.7 Fantasy points in his past two starts against Atlanta and Cleveland. Carr is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Will Levis QB TEN Tennessee • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -8.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats PAYDS 1169 RUYDS 165 TD 8 INT 8 FPTS/G 12.7 Levis is worth adding in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues where available for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. And he might be an option in deeper, one-quarterback leagues as well. In two games since coming back from a shoulder injury, Levis has scored at least 17.6 Fantasy points in each outing against the Chargers and Vikings. He also has a favorable upcoming schedule against Houston (Week 12), Washington (Week 13), Jacksonville (Week 14), Cincinnati (Week 15), Indianapolis (Week 16) and the Jaguars again (Week 17). It would be fun to see what happens if Levis gets hot to close the season. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -11 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK 24th ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats PAYDS 820 RUYDS 71 TD 5 INT 6 FPTS/G 8.3 Young will remain Carolina's starter coming off the bye in Week 11, and he should be rostered in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. He hasn't scored more than 17.6 Fantasy points in any of his past three starts, but he can be a bye-week or injury replacement if needed. And he has two upcoming games that are favorable matchups against Tampa Bay (Week 13) and Dallas (Week 15) if he's still starting by then. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Young is worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Tommy DeVito QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #15

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0 DeVito is expected to start for the Giants in Week 12 against Tampa Bay with Daniel Jones getting benched, and we'll see if DeVito can remain the starter for the rest of the season. The upcoming schedule is great against the Buccaneers, Dallas (Week 13), New Orleans (Week 14), Baltimore (Week 15), Atlanta (Week 16) and Indianapolis (Week 17), and DeVito should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Last season, DeVito started six games for the Giants and scored at least 17.5 Fantasy points in three of those outings. Gardner Minshew QB LV Las Vegas • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -5.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 6th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats PAYDS 1783 RUYDS 53 TD 8 INT 9 FPTS/G 11.2 Minshew is expected to remain the starting quarterback for the Raiders in Week 12, and he just had a solid outing in Week 11 at Miami with 21.9 Fantasy points. We'll see if he keeps the job for the rest of the season, and he closes the year with a favorable schedule against Tampa Bay (Week 14), Atlanta (Week 15), Jacksonville (Week 16) and New Orleans (Week 17). But prior to that he faces Denver (Week 12) and Kansas City (Week 13), and those are matchups to avoid. Minshew should be rostered in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: Jonathon Brooks (knee), Isiah Pacheco (leg), Tank Bigsby (ankle), Alexander Mattison (ankle), Zamir White (quadriceps), Tyjae Spears (concussion), MarShawn Lloyd (ankle), Miles Sanders (foot), Kendre Miller (hamstring) and Jamaal Williams (groin).

On a bye: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, James Cook, Ray Davis, Ty Johnson, Chase Brown, Khalil Herbert, Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, Alvin Kamara, Breece Hall and Braelon Allen.

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Javonte Williams (85 percent rostered), Jonathon Brooks (77 percent), Audric Estime (76 percent) and Jaylen Warren (70 percent). We'll see what the Broncos running back rotation looks like in Week 12 at Las Vegas, but Williams was back in the lead role in Week 11 against Atlanta and did well with nine carries for 59 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 28 yards on five targets. Estime only had six carries for 16 yards, but he had three catches for 9 yards on three targets, which were his first targets of the season. Keep in mind that the week prior at Kansas City it was Estime who was the lead running back ahead of Williams, so this could be a fluid situation. For now, add Williams in all leagues, and I still want to roster Estime given his potential if he gets back in the top spot in Denver's backfield. ... Brooks is expected to make his NFL debut in Week 12 against Kansas City, and we'll see what kind of role he has in tandem with Chuba Hubbard. I plan to treat Brooks like a handcuff for Hubbard, and Brooks could be a lottery ticket if Hubbard were to miss any time this season. ... Warren likely needs a Najee Harris injury to maximize his Fantasy value, but Warren has now scored at least 9.5 PPR points in each of his past two games against Washington and Baltimore. He should be added in all leagues, with his value higher in PPR.

Drop candidates: Raheem Mostert (89 percent rostered), Tyler Allgeier (75 percent), Jordan Mason (75 percent), Ray Davis (67 percent) and Braelon Allen (63 percent). Mostert isn't on the injury report, but he dealt with a hip injury in Week 11 against Las Vegas. Prior to getting hurt, Mostert was once again operating as the No. 3 running back behind De'Von Achane and Jaylin Wright, and Mostert has minimal Fantasy value in that role. ... Allgeier, Davis and Allen are on bye in Week 12, and you might need to drop them to create a roster spot. Ideally, you can roster all three since all of them have lottery-ticket upside, but that might not be possible with six teams on a bye. ... Mason is worth a roster spot as the handcuff for Christian McCaffrey, and Mason has proven his worth if McCaffrey were to miss any time moving forward. But with six teams on a bye in Week 12, if you have to drop Mason to create a roster spot then you might have to do it, especially since he has three carries for 18 yards and no catches since McCaffrey returned to action in Week 10.

Drop candidates: Javonte Williams (96 percent rostered), Raheem Mostert (94 percent), Zack Moss (49 percent), Jaleel McLaughlin (37 percent) and Isaac Guerendo (34 percent). Williams is worth dropping in 10-team leagues, and McLaughlin is worth dropping in all formats. In Week 10 at Kansas City, Audric Estime took over Denver's backfield, and Williams had three total touches for 7 yards (one carry), while McLaughlin had two carries for 12 yards. We'll see if anything changes heading into Week 11 against Atlanta, but Estime appears to be the main running back in Denver for the foreseeable future. ... Mostert had no carries and two catches for 34 yards on three targets in Week 10 at the Rams. De'Von Achane is locked into the No. 1 role for the Dolphins, while Jaylin Wright might be taking over as the top backup. It's safe to drop Mostert in all 10-team leagues. ... Moss is expected to miss the rest of the season with a neck injury, and it's safe to drop him in all leagues. Khalil Herbert (33 percent rostered) is now the running back to use as a handcuff for Chase Brown in Cincinnati. ... Guerendo is back to the No. 3 role in San Francisco with Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason healthy. Guerendo is only worth rostering in dynasty leagues and deep keeper leagues as long as he's third on the depth chart.

Add in this order:

Week 12 Waiver Priority List Roschon Johnson RB CHI Chicago • #23

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats RUYDS 137 REC 10 REYDS 78 TD 5 FPTS/G 6.9 In the first game under new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown in Week 11 against Green Bay, Johnson played a season-high 42 percent of the snaps, while D'Andre Swift played 57 percent, which was his lowest total since Week 3. I don't expect Johnson to replace Swift as Chicago's leading rusher, but Johnson had 10 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown against the Packers, along with one catch for 8 yards on one target. It's a situation to monitor moving forward, and Johnson is worth adding in all leagues for 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Trey Benson RB ARI Arizona • #33

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -1 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 41st ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats RUYDS 216 REC 5 REYDS 55 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.2 I'll repeat the same thing I said last week about Benson – he's a running back to stash in all leagues with the Fantasy playoffs approaching. He has lottery-ticket upside as the No. 2 running back for the Cardinals behind James Conner. Arizona had a bye in Week 11, but in Benson's last two games he excelled playing in tandem with Conner, with 18 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 43 yards on three targets. If Conner were to miss any time, then Benson would be a starting Fantasy running back in all leagues, and he's worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Ameer Abdullah RB LV Las Vegas • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -5.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats RUYDS 82 REC 17 REYDS 76 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.3 The Raiders lost Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadriceps) to injuries in Week 11 at Miami, and we'll see what happens with both of them leading into Week 12 against Denver. Abdullah or Dylan Laube (2 percent rostered) could be thrust into prominent roles, and it's a situation to monitor in all leagues. I'll give a slight nod to Abdullah over Laube given Abdullah's role in the passing game, and he had three catches for 16 yards and a touchdown on three targets against the Dolphins with one carry for 1 yard. Laube has been inactive for four games in a row, and he fumbled his only carry this season in Week 6 against Pittsburgh. But he might get a bigger opportunity if Mattison and White are out. Abdullah is worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB, and Laube is worth adding for 1 percent. Gus Edwards RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 42nd ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats RUYDS 195 REC 1 REYDS 2 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.5 Edwards didn't have a big game in Week 11 against Cincinnati with six carries for 27 yards and no targets, but I still want to roster him as a potential lottery ticket behind J.K. Dobbins. While Dobbins has been a star this season, averaging 15.1 PPR points per game, this is uncharted territory for him with a career-high 152 carries through 10 games. If Dobbins were to miss any time then Edwards could be a starting Fantasy option in all leagues, and he's worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Cam Akers RB MIN Minnesota • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIN -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK 40th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats RUYDS 256 REC 9 REYDS 43 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.5 Akers continues to operate as the No. 2 running back for the Vikings behind Aaron Jones, and Akers is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. In the past two games against Jacksonville and Tennessee, Akers has at least 10 carries and 12 total touches in each outing, and he caught a touchdown in Week 11 against the Titans. If Jones were to miss any time then Akers could be a starting Fantasy option in all leagues. Jerome Ford RB CLE Cleveland • #34

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 36 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats RUYDS 279 REC 25 REYDS 118 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 Ford will continue to operate as the No. 2 running back in Cleveland behind Nick Chubb, and Ford is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. He will hopefully have a prominent role in the passing game, and he had four catches for 29 yards on four targets in Week 11 at New Orleans, along with five carries for 10 yards. His value would clearly increase if something were to happen to Chubb, but maybe Ford can turn into a flex option in PPR as the season goes on. Jaylen Wright RB MIA Miami • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE MIA -7 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 39th ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats RUYDS 215 REC 1 REYDS 2 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.5 Wright is worth stashing in all leagues as a potential lottery ticket behind De'Von Achane. It appears like Wright has moved ahead of Raheem Mostert on Miami's depth chart, and Wright has played more snaps than Mostert in the past two games against the Rams and Raiders. Wright only has 10 carries over that span for 7 yards, along with one catch for 2 yards on one target, but he could be a potential starting Fantasy option if Achane were to miss any time. Wright is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries: Darnell Mooney (hamstring), Mike Evans (hamstring), Keon Coleman (wrist), Chris Olave (concussion), Darius Slayton (concussion), Allen Lazard (chest), Brandin Cooks (knee), Gabe Davis (knee) and Adam Thielen (hamstring).

On a bye: Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Khalil Shakir, Amari Cooper, Keon Coleman, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Brian Thomas Jr., Chris Olave, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams.

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Xavier Worthy (84 percent rostered), Romeo Doubs (82 percent), Jerry Jeudy (74 percent) and Rome Odunze (71 percent). Worthy was featured in Week 11 at Buffalo with four catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he added one carry for 7 yards. Given the inconsistent nature of the Chiefs receiving corps, along with a great matchup in Week 12 at Carolina, Worthy should be rostered in all leagues. ... I'm not giving up on Doubs, who has two duds in his past two outings against Detroit and Chicago with a combined 9.5 PPR points. He still has weekly potential to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues to close the season. ... Jeudy has been excellent with Jameis Winston under center in Cleveland and just had his best game of the season in Week 11 at New Orleans with six catches for 142 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. That's now three games in a row with at least 12.9 PPR points, and he has 30 targets over that span. The Browns upcoming schedule is brutal, starting with Week 12 against Pittsburgh, but Jeudy should be rostered in all leagues. ... In the first game with new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, Odunze led the team with 10 targets and 65 receiving yards, and he had six catches. Let's hope that's a sign of things to come, and Odunze should be rostered in all leagues.

Drop candidates: Michael Pittman (81 percent rostered), Chris Olave (74 percent), Tyler Lockett (71 percent), Diontae Johnson (69 percent) and Keon Coleman (68 percent). Pittman has scored 9.6 PPR points or less in four games in a row, and he's tough to trust right now with Anthony Richardson under center. ... Olave is worth stashing on injured reserve if you can, but if not then you can drop him given the uncertainty of him playing again this season after dealing with multiple concussions. ... Lockett has six targets or less in four games in a row, four catches or less in four games in a row and 20 receiving yards or less in two of his past three games. He's clearly the No. 3 receiver behind DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Lockett has minimal Fantasy value heading into Week 12 against Arizona. ... Johnson has scored a combined 1.6 PPR points on four targets in three games since joining the Ravens. There's no reason to roster him right now heading into Week 12 against the Chargers. ... Coleman has missed the past two games with a wrist injury, and Buffalo is on bye in Week 12. Hopefully, he can return in Week 13, but it's safe to drop Coleman in most leagues with the Bills off this week.

Add in this order:

Week 12 Waiver Priority List Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF GB -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 31 REYDS 383 TD 2 FPTS/G 8 Watson had his best game of the season in Week 11 at Chicago with four catches for 150 yards on four targets for 19 PPR points. It was even more impressive when you consider that Jordan Love attempted only 17 passes against the Bears, and Watson had at least six targets in each of his previous two games. He's capable of big games on a weekly basis, and hopefully he's about to get hot heading into Week 12 against San Francisco. Watson should be added in all leagues for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB. Elijah Moore WR CLE Cleveland • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 36 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 32nd ROSTERED 19% YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 58 REYDS 315 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.7 Moore has thrived with Jameis Winston under center for the past three games, including a season-high 18.6 PPR points in Week 11 at New Orleans. That's now two of his past three outings with at least 16.5 PPR points, and he has 29 combined targets in all three starts for Winston (at least eight targets in each contest). The Browns have three receivers making plenty of plays for Winston with Moore, Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman, and not all three will post consistent stats. And Cleveland has a tough schedule coming up with Pittsburgh twice (Weeks 12 and 14), Denver (Week 13) and Kansas City (Week 15). But Moore is clearly going to get plenty of targets from Winston, and he's worth adding in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -7 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK 45th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 60 REYDS 415 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.4 Douglas unfortunately may just hover in the 9-10.5 PPR point range he's been in for the past three games, which gives him a safe floor, but no ceiling. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 6, which is his lone touchdown this year, and he's averaging just seven targets a week for the past three games. But I still believe in his talent, and I like his role with the Patriots as a go-to receiver for Drake Maye. In PPR, Douglas should be rostered in all leagues, and I would add him for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Jalen McMillan WR TB Tampa Bay • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG TB -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 22 REYDS 109 TD 1 FPTS/G 5 McMillan has been a disappointment since Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (ankle) were injured in Week 7, and McMillan missed Week 9 with a hamstring injury and played no snaps in Week 10 before Tampa Bay's bye in Week 11. Evans is expected to play in Week 12, and I hope McMillan now gets the Godwin role for the rest of the season. Prior to his hamstring injury, McMillan had 15 combined targets against Baltimore and Atlanta, and I hope Baker Mayfield starts to rely on the talented rookie moving forward. McMillan is worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Adam Thielen WR CAR Carolina • #19

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -11 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 12 REYDS 109 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Thielen is expected to return from his seven-game absence with a hamstring injury in Week 12 against Kansas City, and we'll see what kind of role he has for the rest of the season. Xavier Legette (59 percent rostered) should be added in all leagues as well, and the rookie has scored a touchdown in three of his past five games. I would take him first ahead of Thielen for now. Thielen's best game this year came in the game he was injured in Week 3 at Las Vegas when he had three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and hopefully Bryce Young leans on his veteran receiver moving forward. Thielen and Legette are worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB where available. Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR NO New Orleans • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 17 REYDS 227 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.4 It's not a bad idea to roster Valdes-Scantling even with New Orleans on a bye because he's making big plays for Derek Carr, and hopefully that continues in Week 13 until the end of the season. Now, Valdes-Scantling only has seven targets in his past two games combined against Atlanta and Cleveland, but he's turned that into five catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns, which is hard to overlook. Valdes-Scantling is worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR TEN Tennessee • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -8.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 25 REYDS 256 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.1 Westbrook-Ikhine only had two catches in Week 11 against Minnesota, but he responded with 117 yards and a touchdown on six targets. He's now scored a touchdown in five of his past six games, and I like that he has six targets in two of his past three outings. In deeper leagues, Westbrook-Ikhine is a No. 3 receiver worth taking a chance on weekly given his boom-or-bust potential, and hopefully he continues to develop a solid rapport with Will Levis to close the season. Westbrook-Ikhine is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Alec Pierce WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -7.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 44 REYDS 590 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.9 Pierce was a priority add going into Week 11 when Michael Pittman was dealing with a back injury, and Joe Flacco was looking like the starting quarterback for the Colts. But in Week 12, Pittman returned to action, and Anthony Richardson was back under center in Indianapolis. Still, Pierce had three catches for 74 yards on four targets at the Jets, and he'll continue to be a big-play threat for Richardson. He doesn't have the same appeal with Pittman healthy and Richardson throwing passes, but Pierce can be an option for Fantasy managers in deep, three-receiver leagues. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Devaughn Vele WR DEN Denver • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV DEN -5.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 32 REYDS 281 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.6 Courtland Sutton is the lone Broncos receiver to trust in all leagues, but it would be great to find a second, consistent option in Denver with how well Bo Nix is playing. Vele, Marvin Mims Jr., Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Troy Franklin are all going to get targets, but Vele is the one to add in deeper leagues going into Week 12 at Las Vegas. In his past two games, Vele has nine targets for eight catches, 105 yards and one touchdown, and he scored at least 10.6 PPR points in each outing against Kansas City and Atlanta. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Ray-Ray McCloud WR ATL Atlanta • #34

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC ATL -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 55 REYDS 381 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 The Falcons are on bye in Week 12, but Darnell Mooney (hamstring) was injured in Week 11 at Denver. If Mooney can't play coming off the bye then McCloud could be an option in all three-receiver leagues. And he scored at least 10.6 PPR points in two of his past three games. McCloud is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Parker Washington WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU JAC -1 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 18 REYDS 118 TD 0 FPTS/G 2 Washington hasn't done much recently with one catch for 10 yards in his past two games on three targets, but he could be needed with Gabe Davis (knee) hurt going into Jacksonville's bye in Week 12. In deeper leagues, it's not a bad idea to stash Washington for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries: George Kittle (hamstring), Sam LaPorta (shoulder), Dalton Kincaid (knee), Jake Ferguson (concussion) and Noah Fant (groin).

On a bye: Kyle Pitts, Dalton Kincaid, Mike Gesicki, Evan Engram, Taysom Hill and Tyler Conklin.

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Taysom Hill (80 percent rostered), Dallas Goedert (80 percent), Hunter Henry (78 percent) and Zach Ertz (74 percent). Hill was a monster in Week 11 against the Browns with 41.5 PPR points. He had seven carries for 138 yards and three touchdowns and caught eight of 10 targets for 50 yards. Hopefully it's a sign of things to come, and Hill should be added in all leagues even with the Saints on a bye in Week 12. ... Goedert had a solid game in Week 11 against Washington with five catches for 61 yards on five targets, and he has a great upcoming schedule against the Rams (Week 12), Ravens (Week 13) and Panthers (Week 14). You can trust Goedert as a low-end starter in all leagues. ... Henry was back to being a go-to option for Drake Maye, scoring at least 12.3 PPR points for the fourth time in five healthy games with his rookie quarterback. Henry's next two games are favorable also against Miami in Week 12 and Indianapolis in Week 13. ... Ertz was awesome in his revenge game against the Eagles in Week 11 with six catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, as well as a two-point conversion. He's now scored at least 14 PPR points in three of his past five games.

Drop candidates: Jake Ferguson (73 percent rostered), Pat Freiermuth (69 percent), Mike Gesicki (62 percent) and Dawson Knox (56 percent). Ferguson suffered a concussion in Week 11 against Houston and could be out for Week 12 against Washington. When healthy, he's tough to trust without Dak Prescott (hamstring) at quarterback, and Ferguson has yet to score a touchdown this season. ... Freiermuth has scored 7.1 PPR points or less in four of his past five games, and he has three targets or less and three catches or less in six games in a row. ... Gesicki is on bye in Week 12, and you can't trust him when Tee Higgins is healthy. Higgins returned from a three-game absence with a quadriceps injury in Week 11 at the Chargers, and Gesicki had two targets and no catches. ... Knox is on bye in Week 12, and hopefully Dalton Kincaid (knee) is back in Week 13. Knox was good but not great as Kincaid's replacement in Week 11 against Kansas City with four catches for 40 yards on six targets.

Add in this order:

Week 12 Waiver Priority List Will Dissly TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 51 OPP VS TE 23rd TE RNK 7th ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 48 REYDS 352 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.8 It's officially time to take notice of Dissly as a starter in all leagues heading into Week 12 against the Ravens, and he's worth adding for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB. He's scored at least 8.0 PPR points in four of his past five games, with two outings of at least 16.1 PPR points over that span, and he has at least six targets in four of his past five contests. And his upcoming schedule is great with Baltimore (Week 12), Atlanta (Week 13), Kansas City (Week 14) and Tampa Bay (Week 15), so hopefully he continues to be a go-to option for Justin Herbert down the stretch. Jonnu Smith TE MIA Miami • #9

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE MIA -7 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 13th TE RNK 6th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 52 REYDS 448 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.2 Smith popped off for a huge game in Week 11 against Las Vegas with six catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, and he's worth adding in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Smith has at least six targets in four of his past five games, and he scored at least 7.5 PPR points in four of his past five outings, including three in a row. Smith gets a revenge game in Week 12 against New England and has a favorable matchup in Week 13 against Green Bay, and he should continue to be a go-to target for Tua Tagovailoa moving forward. Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 9th TE RNK 20th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 37 REYDS 358 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.8 Kmet had another quiet game in Week 11 against Green Bay with three catches for 42 yards on three targets, but he did play a season-high 97 percent of the snaps in the first game under new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. If that continues then more production should follow, and I don't mind taking a chance on Kmet in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB heading into Week 12 against Minnesota. Ja'Tavion Sanders TE CAR Carolina • #85

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -11 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 32 REYDS 253 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.7 Prior to Carolina's bye in Week 11, Sanders had scored at least 8.8 PPR points in four of his past five games. He has a great upcoming schedule with Kansas City in Week 12 and Tampa Bay in Week 13, and hopefully he continues to earn targets despite the return of Adam Thielen (hamstring). In deeper leagues, Sanders is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Theo Johnson TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #84

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 28th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 32 REYDS 238 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.1 Prior to the Giants bye in Week 11, Johnson had scored at least 7.7 PPR points in each of his past two games against Washington and Carolina, and he had seven catches for 88 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets over that span. We'll see what happens with Tommy DeVito now at quarterback for the Giants, but Johnson is worth a look in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Luke Schoonmaker TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -10.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 14th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 21 REYDS 112 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.5 Jake Ferguson (concussion) left Week 11 against Houston, and Schoonmaker stepped up with six catches for 56 yards on 10 targets. We'll see if Ferguson can return in Week 12 against Washington, but if he's out then add Schoonmaker in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

DST streamers

Commanders (48 percent rostered) vs. DAL

Buccaneers (28 percent rostered) at NYG

Bears (52 percent rostered) vs. MIN

Kicker streamers

Jason Myers (30 percent rostered) vs. ARI

Chase McLaughlin (22 percent) at NYG

Wil Lutz (51 percent) at LV

Who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 12 Fantasy projections for every position, plus see which quarterback comes out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.