Alvin Kamara (groin) isn't expected to play Monday night at Green Bay, which gives Kendre Miller the chance for a featured role against the Packers. Miller should be considered a sleeper in Week 16, and I like him as a high-end flex in all formats.
In his past two games, Miller has 19 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown and no catches on two targets. He would likely share touches with Jamaal Williams, but Miller should get the majority of playing time.
The Packers have allowed six running backs in their past five games to score at least 11.1 PPR points, so hopefully Miller can excel in his first chance at extended action. It's not the best situation with Spencer Rattler starting at quarterback for the Saints and limited weapons at receiver, but Miller could be the best player for New Orleans in this game.
I'm excited to see what Miller can do with increased touches. He could help Fantasy managers in a big way in Week 16.
Week 16 Sleepers
Sleepers
IND Indianapolis • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Richardson was a huge disappointment in Week 15 at Denver with 14.4 Fantasy points, especially after he scored a rushing touchdown on his opening drive. I expect him to rebound in Week 16 against the Titans, who have allowed the fourth-most rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks with five. Five of the past six quarterbacks against Tennessee have also scored at least 19.7 Fantasy points, and I would stick with Richardson as a low-end starter in Week 16, given the matchup.
Brock Purdy QB
SF San Francisco • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Purdy has played five games this season, coming off a game where the 49ers lost. He didn't play in Week 12 at Green Bay following the Week 11 loss to Seattle, and he didn't lose the Packers game. In four of his five games after a loss, Purdy has scored at least 26.1 Fantasy points, and hopefully, that happens again in Week 16 at Miami after the Rams beat the 49ers 12-6 in Week 15. Three of the past five quarterbacks against the Dolphins have scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points, and Purdy should bounce back in Week 16.
Cooper Rush QB
DAL Dallas • #10
Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Rush has scored at least 18.4 Fantasy points in three of his past five starts, including Week 15 at Carolina with 25.1 Fantasy points. He has a favorable matchup in Week 16 against Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Five of the past eight quarterbacks against Tampa Bay have scored at least 25.6 Fantasy points, and Rush is a good starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for Week 16.
LV Las Vegas • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs.
O'Connell is back for Week 16 against Jacksonville after being out for Week 15 against Atlanta with a knee injury. In his last full game in Week 13 at Kansas City, O'Connell scored 23.6 Fantasy points, and this is a great matchup against the Jaguars, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Three quarterbacks in the past six games against Jacksonville have scored at least 33.9 points, and O'Connell is a solid starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
JAC Jacksonville • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Etienne has rallied the past two games to be a serviceable Fantasy option for anyone who has stuck with him, scoring at least 11 PPR points in consecutive games against Tennessee and the Jets. In Week 15 against New York, Etienne played 73 percent of the snaps and finished with 14 carries for 65 yards and four catches for 20 yards on five targets. The Raiders have allowed four running backs in their past six games to score at least 14.5 PPR points, and Etienne should be considered a borderline No. 2 running back in all leagues.
CHI Chicago • #4
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Roschon Johnson (concussion) will return in Week 16, but I still like Swift as a low-end No. 2 running back in the majority of leagues. Swift only scored 9.4 PPR points in Week 13 at Detroit, and he's been held to 9.9 PPR points or less in four games in a row. But the Lions are beat up on defense, especially at linebacker and along the defensive line, and four running backs in the past two games have scored at least 10.9 PPR points against Detroit. I'm not expecting a huge game from Swift, but this matchup no longer appears daunting, given all the injuries for the Lions on defense.
LV Las Vegas • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
I like Mattison and Ameer Abdullah as flex options in Week 16 with Sincere McCormick (ankle) out. In his first 10 games this season, Mattison scored at least 9.9 PPR points six times, including four outings with at least 13.4 PPR points. And Abdullah has scored at least 10.7 PPR points in three of his past five games, including two games over that span with at least five catches. Jacksonville is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs and No. 5 in most receptions allowed to the position. This could be a game where both Raiders running backs are productive, with Mattison getting the slight edge over Abdullah if Las Vegas is playing with a lead.
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Warren scored 10.8 PPR points in Week 11 against Baltimore with nine carries for 41 yards and four catches for 27 yards on four targets. He comes into Week 16 having scored at least 9.2 PPR points in five of his past six games, and he has three games over that span with at least three receptions. The Ravens are tied for seventh with the most receptions allowed to running backs this season, and Warren should once again be a valuable weapon for Russell Wilson out of the backfield in Week 16.
ATL Atlanta • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Falcons are 8.5-point favorites in Week 16 against the Giants, and there should be some chances for Allgeier to help Bijan Robinson kill the clock in a victory. Allgeier has at least nine total touches in three games in a row, and he scored 12.3 PPR points in Week 14 at Minnesota when he scored a touchdown. The Giants are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and six running backs in their past five games have scored at least 11.7 PPR points. Allgeier can be used as a flex option in deeper leagues in Week 16.
Justice Hill RB
BAL Baltimore • #43
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Hill could have a big role in the passing game with Rashod Bateman (foot) hurt and Nelson Agholor (concussion) out. Hill comes into Week 16 with nine catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in his past two games, and he had four catches for 28 yards on seven targets in Week 11 at Pittsburgh. If the Ravens are chasing points, then Hill's role could expand, and Lamar Jackson may have to rely on Hill more than usual in Week 16 with the injuries at receiver.
Ray Davis RB
BUF Buffalo • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie
The Bills are 14-point favorites at home against the Patriots, so there's a chance for Davis to get some garbage-time carries in the fourth quarter. Davis has scored a touchdown in two of his past three games, and the Patriots are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. James Cook is a must-start running back in Week 16, and Ty Johnson can also be used as a sleeper given his role in the passing game since he has seven catches for 169 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in his past two games.
Zay Flowers WR
BAL Baltimore • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Flowers is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 16, and he's due for a big game after scoring fewer than 12 PPR points in five games in a row. He has one touchdown over that span, which came in the first game against the Steelers in Week 11, but he only had two catches for 39 yards on six targets in that game. He has at least seven targets in three games in a row, and Pittsburgh has struggled recently against opposing receivers, as seven guys have scored at least 12.5 PPR points against the Steelers in their past four games. And Flowers could benefit with more targets since Rashod Bateman (foot) is hurt and Nelson Agholor (concussion) out.
TB Tampa Bay • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
McMillan is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues heading into Week 16 at Dallas. He has been impressive in his past two games against Las Vegas and the Chargers, with nine catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns on 13 targets, and hopefully, he stays hot against Dallas. The Cowboys are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Baker Mayfield has made McMillan his No. 2 target opposite Mike Evans. This should be another solid outing for McMillan in Week 16.
Adam Thielen WR
CAR Carolina • #19
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Thielen had a down game in Week 15 against Dallas with just 10.1 PPR points, but he still had seven targets for the third game in a row. Prior to Week 15, Thielen had scored at least 19.2 PPR points in each of his previous two games, and he should continue to be a go-to option for Bryce Young. The Cardinals have allowed at least one receiver to score at least 16.9 PPR points in three of their past four games, and Thielen has the best chance to reach that mark in Week 16.
ATL Atlanta • #1
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Mooney had no catches on one target in Week 15 at Las Vegas, which crushed a lot of Fantasy managers in the first round of the playoffs. But I'm going to use him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver again in Week 16 against the Giants, with Michael Penix Jr. taking over at quarterback for Kirk Cousins. There should be some chances for Penix to show off his arm down the field, and Mooney is the receiver who could benefit the most from a big play or two. It's risky to trust Mooney in Penix's first start but don't be surprised if Mooney rebounds with a positive stat line in Week 16.
Josh Downs WR
IND Indianapolis • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Downs has now scored 6.2 PPR points or less in consecutive games, which is disappointing. But he had at least seven targets in each outing against Detroit and Denver, and I expect him to perform better in Week 16 against Tennessee. He had seven catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on nine targets against the Titans in Week 6, but that was with Joe Flacco under center. I like that Tennessee has allowed seven receivers to score at least 14.1 PPR points in the past five games, and Downs is the only Colts receiver I trust in this matchup.
DK Metcalf WR
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
It's weird to call Metcalf a sleeper, but we know he's in a slump coming into Week 16 against Minnesota, having scored 10.6 PPR points or less in four games in a row, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7. Seattle offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb knows that Metcalf is struggling also, and we should get a squeaky wheel game against the Vikings. After Metcalf had just three targets in Week 15 against Green Bay, Grubb said, "it pissed me off that I couldn't get him the ball more. A guy like that, you just gotta find ways to get him the football. It doesn't matter if they're clouding him or what they're doing. We're trying to get the big guy the ball, and we will. He's a stud, we'll find ways." Minnesota is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Metcalf could have a big outing in Week 16.
PIT Pittsburgh • #88
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
George Pickens (hamstring) is out again in Week 16 at Baltimore, which is bad news for the Steelers but should help Freiermuth. He has stepped up recently with Pickens hurt, and Freiermuth comes into Week 16 with a touchdown in three games in a row. He also has scored at least 9.9 PPR points in five of his past six games, and he has two games in his past three outings with at least six targets. With Pickens out, Freiermuth is worth starting in all leagues. It also helps that Baltimore is No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends.
BUF Buffalo • #86
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Kincaid returned from his three-game absence with a knee injury in Week 15 at Detroit and had four catches for 53 yards on seven targets. He now has five games this season with at least seven targets, and he scored at least 9.3 PPR points in four of them. The Bills will likely make an effort to get Kincaid going prior to the playoffs, and the Patriots have allowed two tight ends in their past three games to score at least 17.7 PPR points.
TEN Tennessee • #85
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It's tough to trust Okonkwo in the majority of leagues, but he's coming off a big game in Week 15 against Cincinnati, which will hopefully carry over to Week 16 at the Colts. Against the Bengals, Okonkwo had eight catches for 59 yards on 10 targets, and hopefully the Titans continue to feature him against Indianapolis, especially with Mason Rudolph at quarterback. Okonkwo does have 20 targets in his past three games overall, and the Colts are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Four tight ends in the past two games have scored at least 8.5 PPR points against the Colts coming into Week 16.
BAL Baltimore • #80
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Rashod Bateman (foot) is questionable for Week 16 against Pittsburgh, and Nelson Agholor (concussion) is out. That could lead to a bigger role for Likely, and he's worth using as a starter in deeper leagues. Likely had a solid game against the Steelers in Week 11 with four catches for 75 yards on five targets, and he scored at least 9.5 PPR points in all three games this season when he had at least five targets. And the Steelers have allowed a tight end to score at least 10.3 PPR points in two of their past three games.
Defense/Special Teams
Bengals (vs. CLE)
Cardinals (at CAR)
Texans (at KC)
Kickers
Will Reichard (at SEA)
Josh Karty (at LAR)
Brandon McManus (vs. NO)