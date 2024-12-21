zay-flowers-usatsi.jpg
USATSI

Alvin Kamara (groin) isn't expected to play Monday night at Green Bay, which gives Kendre Miller the chance for a featured role against the Packers. Miller should be considered a sleeper in Week 16, and I like him as a high-end flex in all formats.

In his past two games, Miller has 19 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown and no catches on two targets. He would likely share touches with Jamaal Williams, but Miller should get the majority of playing time.

The Packers have allowed six running backs in their past five games to score at least 11.1 PPR points, so hopefully Miller can excel in his first chance at extended action. It's not the best situation with Spencer Rattler starting at quarterback for the Saints and limited weapons at receiver, but Miller could be the best player for New Orleans in this game.

I'm excited to see what Miller can do with increased touches. He could help Fantasy managers in a big way in Week 16.

More Week 16 content:

Week 16 Sleepers
Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
DFS lineups
Week 16 Preview
Sleepers
Sleeper QBs
player headshot
Anthony Richardson QB
IND Indianapolis • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TEN IND -3.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS QB
22nd
QB RNK
16th
ROSTERED
72%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1683
RUYDS
429
TD
12
INT
11
FPTS/G
15.7
Richardson was a huge disappointment in Week 15 at Denver with 14.4 Fantasy points, especially after he scored a rushing touchdown on his opening drive. I expect him to rebound in Week 16 against the Titans, who have allowed the fourth-most rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks with five. Five of the past six quarterbacks against Tennessee have also scored at least 19.7 Fantasy points, and I would stick with Richardson as a low-end starter in Week 16, given the matchup.
player headshot
Brock Purdy QB
SF San Francisco • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA MIA -1 O/U 44.5
OPP VS QB
2nd
QB RNK
12th
ROSTERED
96%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3174
RUYDS
285
TD
19
INT
9
FPTS/G
18.8
Purdy has played five games this season, coming off a game where the 49ers lost. He didn't play in Week 12 at Green Bay following the Week 11 loss to Seattle, and he didn't lose the Packers game. In four of his five games after a loss, Purdy has scored at least 26.1 Fantasy points, and hopefully, that happens again in Week 16 at Miami after the Rams beat the 49ers 12-6 in Week 15. Three of the past five quarterbacks against the Dolphins have scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points, and Purdy should bounce back in Week 16.
player headshot
Cooper Rush QB
DAL Dallas • #10
Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB TB -4 O/U 48.5
OPP VS QB
31st
QB RNK
19th
ROSTERED
35%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1405
RUYDS
20
TD
10
INT
3
FPTS/G
10.8
Rush has scored at least 18.4 Fantasy points in three of his past five starts, including Week 15 at Carolina with 25.1 Fantasy points. He has a favorable matchup in Week 16 against Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Five of the past eight quarterbacks against Tampa Bay have scored at least 25.6 Fantasy points, and Rush is a good starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for Week 16.
player headshot
Aidan O'Connell QB
LV Las Vegas • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC LV -1.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS QB
32nd
QB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
14%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
899
RUYDS
6
TD
5
INT
3
FPTS/G
9.4
O'Connell is back for Week 16 against Jacksonville after being out for Week 15 against Atlanta with a knee injury. In his last full game in Week 13 at Kansas City, O'Connell scored 23.6 Fantasy points, and this is a great matchup against the Jaguars, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Three quarterbacks in the past six games against Jacksonville have scored at least 33.9 points, and O'Connell is a solid starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
Sleeper RBs
player headshot
Travis Etienne RB
JAC Jacksonville • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LV LV -1.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS RB
19th
RB RNK
24th
ROSTERED
93%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
456
REC
33
REYDS
184
TD
2
FPTS/G
8.9
Etienne has rallied the past two games to be a serviceable Fantasy option for anyone who has stuck with him, scoring at least 11 PPR points in consecutive games against Tennessee and the Jets. In Week 15 against New York, Etienne played 73 percent of the snaps and finished with 14 carries for 65 yards and four catches for 20 yards on five targets. The Raiders have allowed four running backs in their past six games to score at least 14.5 PPR points, and Etienne should be considered a borderline No. 2 running back in all leagues.
player headshot
D'Andre Swift RB
CHI Chicago • #4
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET DET -6.5 O/U 48
OPP VS RB
5th
RB RNK
22nd
ROSTERED
99%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
821
REC
35
REYDS
325
TD
5
FPTS/G
13
Roschon Johnson (concussion) will return in Week 16, but I still like Swift as a low-end No. 2 running back in the majority of leagues. Swift only scored 9.4 PPR points in Week 13 at Detroit, and he's been held to 9.9 PPR points or less in four games in a row. But the Lions are beat up on defense, especially at linebacker and along the defensive line, and four running backs in the past two games have scored at least 10.9 PPR points against Detroit. I'm not expecting a huge game from Swift, but this matchup no longer appears daunting, given all the injuries for the Lions on defense.
player headshot
Alexander Mattison RB
LV Las Vegas • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC LV -1.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS RB
30th
RB RNK
25th
ROSTERED
71%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
341
REC
27
REYDS
248
TD
4
FPTS/G
10
I like Mattison and Ameer Abdullah as flex options in Week 16 with Sincere McCormick (ankle) out. In his first 10 games this season, Mattison scored at least 9.9 PPR points six times, including four outings with at least 13.4 PPR points. And Abdullah has scored at least 10.7 PPR points in three of his past five games, including two games over that span with at least five catches. Jacksonville is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs and No. 5 in most receptions allowed to the position. This could be a game where both Raiders running backs are productive, with Mattison getting the slight edge over Abdullah if Las Vegas is playing with a lead.
player headshot
Jaylen Warren RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -7 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
7th
RB RNK
33rd
ROSTERED
77%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
371
REC
28
REYDS
225
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.7
Warren scored 10.8 PPR points in Week 11 against Baltimore with nine carries for 41 yards and four catches for 27 yards on four targets. He comes into Week 16 having scored at least 9.2 PPR points in five of his past six games, and he has three games over that span with at least three receptions. The Ravens are tied for seventh with the most receptions allowed to running backs this season, and Warren should once again be a valuable weapon for Russell Wilson out of the backfield in Week 16.
player headshot
Tyler Allgeier RB
ATL Atlanta • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG ATL -8.5 O/U 43
OPP VS RB
29th
RB RNK
39th
ROSTERED
59%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
551
REC
10
REYDS
62
TD
3
FPTS/G
6.5
The Falcons are 8.5-point favorites in Week 16 against the Giants, and there should be some chances for Allgeier to help Bijan Robinson kill the clock in a victory. Allgeier has at least nine total touches in three games in a row, and he scored 12.3 PPR points in Week 14 at Minnesota when he scored a touchdown. The Giants are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and six running backs in their past five games have scored at least 11.7 PPR points. Allgeier can be used as a flex option in deeper leagues in Week 16.
player headshot
Justice Hill RB
BAL Baltimore • #43
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PIT BAL -7 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
9th
RB RNK
37th
ROSTERED
41%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
198
REC
42
REYDS
383
TD
4
FPTS/G
8.9
Hill could have a big role in the passing game with Rashod Bateman (foot) hurt and Nelson Agholor (concussion) out. Hill comes into Week 16 with nine catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in his past two games, and he had four catches for 28 yards on seven targets in Week 11 at Pittsburgh. If the Ravens are chasing points, then Hill's role could expand, and Lamar Jackson may have to rely on Hill more than usual in Week 16 with the injuries at receiver.
player headshot
Ray Davis RB
BUF Buffalo • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE BUF -14 O/U 46.5
OPP VS RB
23rd
RB RNK
43rd
ROSTERED
64%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
357
REC
13
REYDS
167
TD
5
FPTS/G
6.8
The Bills are 14-point favorites at home against the Patriots, so there's a chance for Davis to get some garbage-time carries in the fourth quarter. Davis has scored a touchdown in two of his past three games, and the Patriots are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. James Cook is a must-start running back in Week 16, and Ty Johnson can also be used as a sleeper given his role in the passing game since he has seven catches for 169 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in his past two games.
Sleeper WRs
player headshot
Zay Flowers WR
BAL Baltimore • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PIT BAL -7 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
14th
WR RNK
26th
ROSTERED
99%
YTD Stats
REC
66
TAR
101
REYDS
916
TD
4
FPTS/G
13.3
Flowers is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 16, and he's due for a big game after scoring fewer than 12 PPR points in five games in a row. He has one touchdown over that span, which came in the first game against the Steelers in Week 11, but he only had two catches for 39 yards on six targets in that game. He has at least seven targets in three games in a row, and Pittsburgh has struggled recently against opposing receivers, as seven guys have scored at least 12.5 PPR points against the Steelers in their past four games. And Flowers could benefit with more targets since Rashod Bateman (foot) is hurt and Nelson Agholor (concussion) out.
player headshot
Jalen McMillan WR
TB Tampa Bay • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL TB -4 O/U 48.5
OPP VS WR
24th
WR RNK
31st
ROSTERED
50%
YTD Stats
REC
22
TAR
40
REYDS
279
TD
4
FPTS/G
7.7
McMillan is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues heading into Week 16 at Dallas. He has been impressive in his past two games against Las Vegas and the Chargers, with nine catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns on 13 targets, and hopefully, he stays hot against Dallas. The Cowboys are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Baker Mayfield has made McMillan his No. 2 target opposite Mike Evans. This should be another solid outing for McMillan in Week 16.
player headshot
Adam Thielen WR
CAR Carolina • #19
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI ARI -4.5 O/U 47
OPP VS WR
13th
WR RNK
29th
ROSTERED
79%
YTD Stats
REC
33
TAR
44
REYDS
418
TD
2
FPTS/G
12.4
Thielen had a down game in Week 15 against Dallas with just 10.1 PPR points, but he still had seven targets for the third game in a row. Prior to Week 15, Thielen had scored at least 19.2 PPR points in each of his previous two games, and he should continue to be a go-to option for Bryce Young. The Cardinals have allowed at least one receiver to score at least 16.9 PPR points in three of their past four games, and Thielen has the best chance to reach that mark in Week 16.
player headshot
Darnell Mooney WR
ATL Atlanta • #1
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG ATL -8.5 O/U 43
OPP VS WR
10th
WR RNK
37th
ROSTERED
92%
YTD Stats
REC
57
TAR
95
REYDS
873
TD
5
FPTS/G
12.5
Mooney had no catches on one target in Week 15 at Las Vegas, which crushed a lot of Fantasy managers in the first round of the playoffs. But I'm going to use him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver again in Week 16 against the Giants, with Michael Penix Jr. taking over at quarterback for Kirk Cousins. There should be some chances for Penix to show off his arm down the field, and Mooney is the receiver who could benefit the most from a big play or two. It's risky to trust Mooney in Penix's first start but don't be surprised if Mooney rebounds with a positive stat line in Week 16.
player headshot
Josh Downs WR
IND Indianapolis • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TEN IND -3.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS WR
5th
WR RNK
38th
ROSTERED
77%
YTD Stats
REC
56
TAR
86
REYDS
626
TD
4
FPTS/G
13.1
Downs has now scored 6.2 PPR points or less in consecutive games, which is disappointing. But he had at least seven targets in each outing against Detroit and Denver, and I expect him to perform better in Week 16 against Tennessee. He had seven catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on nine targets against the Titans in Week 6, but that was with Joe Flacco under center. I like that Tennessee has allowed seven receivers to score at least 14.1 PPR points in the past five games, and Downs is the only Colts receiver I trust in this matchup.
player headshot
DK Metcalf WR
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIN MIN -3 O/U 42.5
OPP VS WR
32nd
WR RNK
34th
ROSTERED
99%
YTD Stats
REC
57
TAR
93
REYDS
840
TD
3
FPTS/G
12.9
It's weird to call Metcalf a sleeper, but we know he's in a slump coming into Week 16 against Minnesota, having scored 10.6 PPR points or less in four games in a row, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7. Seattle offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb knows that Metcalf is struggling also, and we should get a squeaky wheel game against the Vikings. After Metcalf had just three targets in Week 15 against Green Bay, Grubb said, "it pissed me off that I couldn't get him the ball more. A guy like that, you just gotta find ways to get him the football. It doesn't matter if they're clouding him or what they're doing. We're trying to get the big guy the ball, and we will. He's a stud, we'll find ways." Minnesota is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Metcalf could have a big outing in Week 16.
Sleeper TEs
player headshot
Pat Freiermuth TE
PIT Pittsburgh • #88
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -7 O/U 44.5
OPP VS TE
23rd
TE RNK
9th
ROSTERED
81%
YTD Stats
REC
47
TAR
56
REYDS
492
TD
6
FPTS/G
9.3
George Pickens (hamstring) is out again in Week 16 at Baltimore, which is bad news for the Steelers but should help Freiermuth. He has stepped up recently with Pickens hurt, and Freiermuth comes into Week 16 with a touchdown in three games in a row. He also has scored at least 9.9 PPR points in five of his past six games, and he has two games in his past three outings with at least six targets. With Pickens out, Freiermuth is worth starting in all leagues. It also helps that Baltimore is No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends.
player headshot
Dalton Kincaid TE
BUF Buffalo • #86
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE BUF -14 O/U 46.5
OPP VS TE
21st
TE RNK
11th
ROSTERED
77%
YTD Stats
REC
38
TAR
66
REYDS
409
TD
2
FPTS/G
8.3
Kincaid returned from his three-game absence with a knee injury in Week 15 at Detroit and had four catches for 53 yards on seven targets. He now has five games this season with at least seven targets, and he scored at least 9.3 PPR points in four of them. The Bills will likely make an effort to get Kincaid going prior to the playoffs, and the Patriots have allowed two tight ends in their past three games to score at least 17.7 PPR points.
player headshot
Chigoziem Okonkwo TE
TEN Tennessee • #85
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ IND IND -3.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS TE
30th
TE RNK
16th
ROSTERED
6%
YTD Stats
REC
38
TAR
52
REYDS
356
TD
2
FPTS/G
6
It's tough to trust Okonkwo in the majority of leagues, but he's coming off a big game in Week 15 against Cincinnati, which will hopefully carry over to Week 16 at the Colts. Against the Bengals, Okonkwo had eight catches for 59 yards on 10 targets, and hopefully the Titans continue to feature him against Indianapolis, especially with Mason Rudolph at quarterback. Okonkwo does have 20 targets in his past three games overall, and the Colts are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Four tight ends in the past two games have scored at least 8.5 PPR points against the Colts coming into Week 16.
player headshot
Isaiah Likely TE
BAL Baltimore • #80
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PIT BAL -7 O/U 44.5
OPP VS TE
18th
TE RNK
NR
ROSTERED
43%
YTD Stats
REC
35
TAR
49
REYDS
401
TD
4
FPTS/G
7.5
Rashod Bateman (foot) is questionable for Week 16 against Pittsburgh, and Nelson Agholor (concussion) is out. That could lead to a bigger role for Likely, and he's worth using as a starter in deeper leagues. Likely had a solid game against the Steelers in Week 11 with four catches for 75 yards on five targets, and he scored at least 9.5 PPR points in all three games this season when he had at least five targets. And the Steelers have allowed a tight end to score at least 10.3 PPR points in two of their past three games.

Defense/Special Teams

Bengals (vs. CLE)
Cardinals (at CAR)
Texans (at KC)

Kickers

Will Reichard (at SEA)
Josh Karty (at LAR)
Brandon McManus (vs. NO)