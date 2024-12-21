Travis Etienne RB JAC Jacksonville • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK 24th ROSTERED 93% YTD Stats RUYDS 456 REC 33 REYDS 184 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.9 Etienne has rallied the past two games to be a serviceable Fantasy option for anyone who has stuck with him, scoring at least 11 PPR points in consecutive games against Tennessee and the Jets. In Week 15 against New York, Etienne played 73 percent of the snaps and finished with 14 carries for 65 yards and four catches for 20 yards on five targets. The Raiders have allowed four running backs in their past six games to score at least 14.5 PPR points, and Etienne should be considered a borderline No. 2 running back in all leagues.

D'Andre Swift RB CHI Chicago • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -6.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 99% YTD Stats RUYDS 821 REC 35 REYDS 325 TD 5 FPTS/G 13 Roschon Johnson (concussion) will return in Week 16, but I still like Swift as a low-end No. 2 running back in the majority of leagues. Swift only scored 9.4 PPR points in Week 13 at Detroit, and he's been held to 9.9 PPR points or less in four games in a row. But the Lions are beat up on defense, especially at linebacker and along the defensive line, and four running backs in the past two games have scored at least 10.9 PPR points against Detroit. I'm not expecting a huge game from Swift, but this matchup no longer appears daunting, given all the injuries for the Lions on defense.

Alexander Mattison RB LV Las Vegas • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC LV -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 25th ROSTERED 71% YTD Stats RUYDS 341 REC 27 REYDS 248 TD 4 FPTS/G 10 I like Mattison and Ameer Abdullah as flex options in Week 16 with Sincere McCormick (ankle) out. In his first 10 games this season, Mattison scored at least 9.9 PPR points six times, including four outings with at least 13.4 PPR points. And Abdullah has scored at least 10.7 PPR points in three of his past five games, including two games over that span with at least five catches. Jacksonville is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs and No. 5 in most receptions allowed to the position. This could be a game where both Raiders running backs are productive, with Mattison getting the slight edge over Abdullah if Las Vegas is playing with a lead.

Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 7th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 77% YTD Stats RUYDS 371 REC 28 REYDS 225 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.7 Warren scored 10.8 PPR points in Week 11 against Baltimore with nine carries for 41 yards and four catches for 27 yards on four targets. He comes into Week 16 having scored at least 9.2 PPR points in five of his past six games, and he has three games over that span with at least three receptions. The Ravens are tied for seventh with the most receptions allowed to running backs this season, and Warren should once again be a valuable weapon for Russell Wilson out of the backfield in Week 16.

Tyler Allgeier RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG ATL -8.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 39th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats RUYDS 551 REC 10 REYDS 62 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.5 The Falcons are 8.5-point favorites in Week 16 against the Giants, and there should be some chances for Allgeier to help Bijan Robinson kill the clock in a victory. Allgeier has at least nine total touches in three games in a row, and he scored 12.3 PPR points in Week 14 at Minnesota when he scored a touchdown. The Giants are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and six running backs in their past five games have scored at least 11.7 PPR points. Allgeier can be used as a flex option in deeper leagues in Week 16.

Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT BAL -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 37th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats RUYDS 198 REC 42 REYDS 383 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.9 Hill could have a big role in the passing game with Rashod Bateman (foot) hurt and Nelson Agholor (concussion) out. Hill comes into Week 16 with nine catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in his past two games, and he had four catches for 28 yards on seven targets in Week 11 at Pittsburgh. If the Ravens are chasing points, then Hill's role could expand, and Lamar Jackson may have to rely on Hill more than usual in Week 16 with the injuries at receiver.