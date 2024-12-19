Fantasy Football can be cruel sometimes. It's a weird feeling that a game where we can't control what happens can offer some incredible highs and some gut-wrenching lows.

I experienced the latter in Week 15 against my colleague Heath Cummings. I was facing Heath in the first round of the playoffs in one of our dynasty leagues, and it was a back-and-forth matchup going into the Monday night doubleheader between Chicago at Minnesota and Atlanta at Las Vegas.

It's an IDP league, and Heath had Drake London, Jordan Addison and Jessie Bates III, while I had Justin Jefferson and Jakobi Meyers. I won't go into all the details of what happened with every player -- Jefferson dropped an easy touchdown for example -- but a variety of plays could have swayed the outcome in either direction. And the last play of the night decided our fate.

I had pulled ahead of Heath by percentage points on a Meyers' 22-yard reception with 26 seconds left in the game. The Raiders, trailing 15-9, needed a touchdown to win, and they had time for two Hail Mary throws at the end of regulation from the 35-yard line.

The first one from Desmond Ridder fell incomplete with 2 seconds left. The second one fell into the arms of Bates for an interception, and Heath ended up with the win.

I had no reaction watching it from my living room. What could I do? I set my best lineup, my players did the best they could and the Fantasy gods ripped away my victory and handed it to Heath.

I'm lucky that I play in a lot of Fantasy leagues, so I'm still setting 11 lineups in Week 16. And, hopefully, all of them advance to the championship round in Week 17. But that's not realistic.

I hope none of you experience a tough loss in your semifinal this weekend, but any loss at this point in the season will be difficult, whether it's by one point or 20. You hate to get eliminated right before the Fantasy championship.

So let's think positive. Let's hope for good fortune and that your players come through in a big way. And let's hope that the ball bounces your way like it did for Heath if the game is close -- and you win.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Bucky Irving RB TB Tampa Bay • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL TB -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 852 REC 38 REYDS 296 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.4

It was great to see Bucky Irving back in action in Week 15 at the Chargers after he left the Week 14 game against Las Vegas with a back injury. When healthy, Irving has been a star, and hopefully he's close to 100 percent in Week 16 at Dallas.

Irving didn't have his best game against the Chargers, but he turned 15 carries into 117 yards, which included a 54-yard run, and he added two catches for minus-4 yards on two targets. He scored 13.3 PPR points, and he's reached at least that total in four healthy games in a row. He's also scored at least 15.4 PPR points in six of his past eight full games.

This week, Irving is taking on a Dallas team that is No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Three running backs in the past five games have scored at least 14.5 PPR points against the Cowboys, and Irving has top-15 upside in this matchup.

Now, he'll continue to share touches with Rachaad White, who is worth starting as a low-end No. 2 running back or flex in Week 16. White has scored at least 11.7 PPR points in seven of his past eight games and worked well in tandem with Irving.

But Irving is my favorite Tampa Bay running back in Week 16. And he's one of my favorite running backs overall this week. I'm excited to see what he can do on Sunday night at Dallas, and it's great that he's healthy in the Fantasy semifinals.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL TB -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 23.6 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 3617 RUYDS 266 TD 35 INT 14 FPTS/G 25.1 Mayfield has looked like an elite Fantasy quarterback again in the past two games against the Raiders and Chargers with at least 25 points in each outing, and he should stay hot in Week 16 at Dallas. Six of the past nine quarterbacks against the Cowboys have scored at least 23.8 Fantasy points, and Mayfield has finally found his second receiver in Jalen McMillan to help Mike Evans. Mayfield has top-five upside in Week 16. Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR ARI -4.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 22.8 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 3086 RUYDS 455 TD 19 INT 8 FPTS/G 18.7 Murray is clearly tough to trust since he's scored 17.2 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four games. He also has just three touchdowns and five interceptions over that span, and he's rushed for more than 16 yards just once since Week 10. But I expect him to snap out of his slump in Week 16 against the Panthers, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Three of the past four quarterbacks against Carolina have scored at least 25.1 Fantasy points, including Cooper Rush last week. And the Panthers have allowed three rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks and four quarterbacks to rush for at least 30 yards in a game this season. Sam Darnold QB MIN Minnesota • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA MIN -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 3530 RUYDS 194 TD 30 INT 11 FPTS/G 22.2 Darnold only scored 13.2 Fantasy points in Week 15 against Chicago, but Justin Jefferson dropped an easy touchdown that would have boosted both their stats. Prior to Week 15, Darnold had scored at least 23.6 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he should get back on track in Week 16 at Seattle. Five quarterbacks in the past seven games against the Seahawks have scored at least 20.4 Fantasy points, and Darnold remains a solid No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -6.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 17.4 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 2937 RUYDS 408 TD 17 INT 5 FPTS/G 17.7 Williams had a down game in Week 15 at Minnesota with 11.9 Fantasy points, which snapped a three-game streak where he scored at least 18.1 points. One of those games was in Week 13 at Detroit when he scored 32.1 Fantasy points, and I like Williams' chances to have another quality performance against the Lions in the rematch at home. Detroit is beat up defensively, including new injuries to defensive tackle Alim McNeill (knee) and cornerback Carlton Davis (jaw), and I like Williams as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 16. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ LAR -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 16.9 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 3463 RUYDS 29 TD 19 INT 7 FPTS/G 17 Stafford struggled in Week 15 at San Francisco with just 8.2 Fantasy points, but he should rebound in Week 16 at the Jets. Four of the past five quarterbacks against the Jets have scored at least 22.7 Fantasy points, including Mac Jones last week. And Stafford had scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points in four games in a row prior to facing the 49ers. Stafford should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 16.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Purdy has played five games this season coming off a game where lost. He didn't play in Week 12 at Green Bay following the Week 11 loss to Seattle, and he didn't lose the Packers game. In four of his five games after a loss, Purdy has scored at least 26.1 Fantasy points, and hopefully that happens again in Week 16 at Miami after the Rams beat the 49ers 12-6 in Week 15. Three of the past five quarterbacks against the Dolphins have scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points, and Purdy should bounce back in Week 16. Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Nix threw three interceptions in Week 15 against the Colts but still managed to score 19.5 Fantasy points. He rallied with three touchdown passes, and he also rushed for 23 yards, which was his most rushing yards since Week 9. Nix scored 24.7 Fantasy points against the Chargers in Week 6, and four quarterbacks in the past six games have scored at least 23.1 Fantasy points against the Chargers, including Baker Mayfield in Week 15. I like Nix as a low-end starting quarterback in all leagues. Anthony Richardson QB IND Indianapolis • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Richardson was a huge disappointment in Week 15 at Denver with 14.4 Fantasy points, especially after he scored a rushing touchdown on his opening drive. I expect him to rebound in Week 16 against the Titans, who have allowed the fourth-most rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks with five. Five of the past six quarterbacks against Tennessee have also scored at least 19.7 Fantasy points, and I would stick with Richardson as a low-end starter in Week 16 given the matchup.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 14.7 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 3248 RUYDS 203 TD 17 INT 9 FPTS/G 16.2 Stroud played well in Week 15 against Miami, but he only scored 15.6 Fantasy points. That's now eight games in a row with fewer than 20 Fantasy points, and it will be tough to trust him in one-quarterback leagues at Kansas City in Week 16. The Chiefs allow just 18.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks all season and have allowed one touchdown and three interceptions in the past two games against Justin Herbert and Jameis Winston. Patrick Mahomes QB KC Kansas City • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU KC -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 3348 RUYDS 262 TD 23 INT 11 FPTS/G 19.8 As of Wednesday, Mahomes is expected to play in Saturday's game against Houston despite hurting his ankle in Week 15 at Cleveland. I'm nervous to trust Mahomes playing at less than 100 percent against the Texans, who have held three of their past five opposing quarterbacks to 18.4 Fantasy points or less. Houston is also No. 2 in the NFL in sacks, and Mahomes has been held to 19.7 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LAC -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 18.9 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 2959 RUYDS 224 TD 18 INT 2 FPTS/G 17.3 Herbert heads into Thursday's game against Denver having scored 17.8 Fantasy points or less in four games in a row against Baltimore, Atlanta, Kansas City and Tampa Bay. He's been dealing with an ankle injury, which could explain why he's only rushed for 13 yards in his past three games. Herbert was held to 15.7 Fantasy points in Week 6 at Denver, and the Broncos have only allowed two quarterbacks all season to score at least 20 Fantasy points (Lamar Jackson in Week 9 and Jameis Winston in Week 13). I would only start Herbert in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 16. Russell Wilson QB PIT Pittsburgh • #3

Age: 36 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 1912 RUYDS 57 TD 14 INT 3 FPTS/G 19.3 It will help Wilson if George Pickens (hamstring) can play in Week 16 after missing the past two games, but I'd still be hesitant to trust Wilson in one-quarterback leagues at Baltimore. The Ravens have held four quarterbacks in a row to fewer than 20 Fantasy points, including Jalen Hurts in Week 13, Justin Herbert in Week 12 and Wilson in Week 11. He had 205 passing yards, no touchdowns and an interception against Baltimore, along with six carries for 18 yards. If Pickens plays then Wilson can be started in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. But if Pickens is out then sit Wilson in all formats.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF MIA -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 17.9 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 2652 RUYDS 50 TD 18 INT 7 FPTS/G 20.5 Tagovailoa scored a season-low 5.8 Fantasy points in Week 15 at Houston, which included three interceptions. It was the first time he threw an interception since Week 10, and this performance snapped a four-game streak where he scored at least 27.5 Fantasy points. Hopefully he can bounce back against the 49ers, but this is a tough matchup. Only three quarterbacks all season have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against San Francisco, which includes Sam Darnold in Week 2, Kyler Murray in Week 5 and Josh Allen in Week 13. The Dolphins offensive line is a concern, and Jaylen Waddle (knee) could be out. I would only start Tagovailoa in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 16.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -4.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 16.3 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 1043 REC 39 REYDS 158 TD 9 FPTS/G 15 Hubbard struggled in Week 15 against Dallas with 8.9 PPR points, but I expect him to rebound in Week 16 against Arizona. Hubbard will continue to dominate touches -- he played 95 percent of the snaps against the Cowboys -- and the Cardinals have allowed a running back to score at least 11.8 PPR points in six of the past seven games. He should be considered a high-end No. 2 running back in all leagues. Rico Dowdle RB DAL Dallas • #23

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 14.4 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 880 REC 33 REYDS 205 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.6 Dowdle comes into Week 16 against Tampa Bay with three games in a row with at least 112 rushing yards, and he scored at least 14.9 PPR points in each outing. He also has four games in a row with at least 19 total touches, and the Cowboys are leaning on him as a featured running back. The Buccaneers' run defense has improved in their past three games against Carolina, Las Vegas, and the Chargers, but I'll take my chances with Dowdle right now as a No. 2 running back in all leagues, given his recent level of play. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 14.3 RB RNK 9th YTD Stats RUYDS 454 REC 37 REYDS 275 TD 9 FPTS/G 11.7 We'll continue to monitor the status of Kenneth Walker III (calf), but if he remains out for Week 16 against Minnesota, then Charbonnet is worth starting in all leagues. It's a tough matchup since the Vikings are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but Charbonnet has scored at least 13.6 PPR points in all four starts he's made for Walker this season. Three running backs in the past three games have scored at least 11.1 PPR points against Minnesota, and hopefully, Geno Smith (knee) can play for Seattle in Week 16 as well. Jonathan Taylor RB IND Indianapolis • #28

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN IND -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 13.4 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 911 REC 15 REYDS 122 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.8 Taylor owes us a touchdown in Week 16. In Week 15 at Denver, Taylor broke free for what should have been a 41-yard touchdown in the third quarter, but he dropped the ball before crossing the goal line. He finished the game with 22 carries for 107 yards and one catch for 4 yards, but his 10.1 PPR points look bad compared to what could have been. He now has consecutive games with at least 100 total yards, and the Titans have allowed six running backs in their past five games to score at least 11 PPR points, with six total touchdowns over that span. Jerome Ford RB CLE Cleveland • #34

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -7.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 451 REC 32 REYDS 186 TD 2 FPTS/G 9 Nick Chubb (foot) is out for the season, so Ford should be looking at a big workload at Cincinnati. He just scored 18.4 PPR points in Week 15 against Kansas City, thanks to a 62-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and Ford scored at least 15.5 PPR points in two of the first five games this season while Chubb was still out with his knee injury. This is a great matchup against the Bengals, who have allowed seven running backs to score at least 10.4 PPR points in their past five games. As long as Dorian Thompson-Robinson isn't a disaster at quarterback for the Browns, Ford should be a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Etienne RB JAC Jacksonville • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Etienne has rallied the past two games to be a serviceable Fantasy option for anyone who has stuck with him, scoring at least 11 PPR points in consecutive games against Tennessee and the Jets. In Week 15 against New York, Etienne played 73 percent of the snaps and finished with 14 carries for 65 yards and four catches for 20 yards on five targets. The Raiders have allowed four running backs in their past six games to score at least 14.5 PPR points, and Etienne should be considered a borderline No. 2 running back in all leagues. D'Andre Swift RB CHI Chicago • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Keep an eye on Roschon Johnson (concussion) to see if he's able to return in Week 16, but I still like Swift as a low-end No. 2 running back in the majority of leagues, even if Johnson is active. Swift only scored 9.4 PPR points in Week 13 at Detroit, and he's been held to 9.9 PPR points or less in four games in a row. But the Lions are beat up on defense, especially at linebacker and along the defensive line, and four running backs in the past two games have scored at least 10.9 PPR points against Detroit. I'm not expecting a huge game from Swift, but this matchup no longer appears daunting, given all the injuries for the Lions on defense. Alexander Mattison RB LV Las Vegas • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. I like Mattison and Ameer Abdullah as flex options in Week 16 with Sincere McCormick (ankle) out. In his first 10 games this season, Mattison scored at least 9.9 PPR points six times, including four outings with at least 13.4 PPR points. And Abdullah has scored at least 10.7 PPR points in three of his past five games, including two games over that span with at least five catches. Jacksonville is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs and No. 5 in most receptions allowed to the position. This could be a game where both Raiders running backs are productive, with Mattison getting the slight edge over Abdullah if Aidan O'Connell (knee) returns at quarterback for Las Vegas. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Warren scored 10.8 PPR points in Week 11 against Baltimore with nine carries for 41 yards and four catches for 27 yards on four targets. He comes into Week 16 having scored at least 9.2 PPR points in five of his past six games, and he has three games over that span with at least three receptions. The Ravens are tied for seventh with the most receptions allowed to running backs this season, and Warren should once again be a valuable weapon for Russell Wilson out of the backfield in Week 16. Tyler Allgeier RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. The Falcons are 8.5-point favorites in Week 16 against the Giants, and there should be some chances for Allgeier to help Bijan Robinson kill the clock in a victory. Allgeier has at least nine total touches in three games in a row, and he scored 12.3 PPR points in Week 14 at Minnesota when he scored a touchdown. The Giants are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and six running backs in their past five games have scored at least 11.7 PPR points. Allgeier can be used as a flex option in deeper leagues in Week 16.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Isiah Pacheco RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU KC -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 266 REC 11 REYDS 80 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 Pacheco has not made the impact Fantasy managers were hoping for when he returned from his broken leg in Week 13. In three games, Pacheco has scored 8.1 PPR points or less, and he has just four catches for 26 yards on six targets, along with no touchdowns. He continues to share playing time with Kareem Hunt and Samaje Perine, and now Patrick Mahomes (ankle) is not 100 percent. This week, Pacheco is facing a Texans defense that is No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Pacheco should only be considered a flex option at best in the majority of leagues. Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 891 REC 30 REYDS 256 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.5 Harris had a disappointing game in Week 15 at Philadelphia with six carries for 14 yards and one catch for 7 yards on one target for 3.1 PPR points. He should perform better in Week 16 against the Ravens, and he had 13.3 PPR points against Baltimore in Week 11. But Harris only has one catch in his past two games, and he scored 7.4 PPR points or less in two of his past four outings. The Ravens are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Harris will likely need a touchdown to save his Fantasy production in Week 16. He's a flex option at best in most formats. Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -14 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 740 REC 32 REYDS 155 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.6 The Bills are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but I would only consider Stevenson a flex option at best in the majority of leagues. He hasn't scored a touchdown in his past five games, and he scored 8.7 PPR points or less in three outings over that span. He continues to share touches with Antonio Gibson, and this game could get out of hand for the Patriots quickly with how well Josh Allen is playing for Buffalo. It's risky to trust Stevenson in the Fantasy semifinals in most leagues. Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 7.8 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 461 REC 40 REYDS 267 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.5 The positive for Williams is Jaleel McLaughlin (quadriceps) is out for Thursday's game at the Chargers. The negative is Williams will still share touches with Audric Estime, and this isn't an easy matchup. The Chargers are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and they have allowed just five total touchdowns to running backs all season. Williams had six carries for 23 yards and three catches for 13 yards on six targets in Week 6 against the Chargers, and it's tough to trust Williams at this point in the season, even with McLaughlin not playing.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Breece Hall RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 16.1 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 722 REC 48 REYDS 422 TD 7 FPTS/G 15.6 Hall played a season-low 48 percent of the snaps in Week 15 at Jacksonville, and he needed a late touchdown to save his Fantasy production. He finished the game with nine carries for 30 yards and the touchdown and two catches for 21 yards on two targets. He's dealing with a knee injury that he's playing through, but he doesn't seem to be 100 percent. Isaiah Davis will continue to share touches with Hall, especially if Braelon Allen (back) is out in Week 16, and the Rams should be able to keep Hall in check if snap share remains low. I still consider him a No. 2 running back in all leagues, but he's a risky starting option, especially if he continues to miss practice leading up to Sunday's game.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Malik Nabers WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #1

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -8.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 17.8 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 90 TAR 140 REYDS 901 TD 4 FPTS/G 17.2 Nabers got back into the end zone in Week 15 against Baltimore for the first time since Week 3, and hopefully, he's healthy enough to finish the season strong despite battling various ailments and quarterback woes. Drew Lock is expected to start at quarterback in Week 16, and Nabers scored at least 14.9 PPR points in each of Lock's starts against Dallas and New Orleans, with 23 targets for 13 catches and 148 yards combined in those two outings. The Falcons are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and they lead the NFL with 20 receiving touchdowns allowed to the position. It would be great if Nabers scored again in Week 16. Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC LV -1 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 14.4 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 71 TAR 105 REYDS 802 TD 2 FPTS/G 14 Aidan O'Connell (knee) is expected to start for the Raiders after missing Week 15 against Atlanta, and that's great news for Meyers. Meyers only scored 10.9 PPR points against the Falcons with Desmond Ridder at quarterback, but prior to that, Meyers had scored at least 13.7 PPR points in three games in a row and five of his past six outings. The Jaguars are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Meyers has top-15 upside in all leagues. Keenan Allen WR CHI Chicago • #13

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -6.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 97 REYDS 553 TD 6 FPTS/G 12 Allen is hot coming into Week 16 against Detroit, and hopefully, he can beat up on the Lions like he did in Week 13. Allen had five catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit on Thanksgiving, and that's one of three games with at least 20.2 PPR points in his past four outings. The Lions are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Allen and D.J. Moore should be considered the No. 2 Fantasy options in all leagues in Week 16. Moore has scored at least 15 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he had 23.7 PPR points against the Lions in Week 13. DeVonta Smith WR PHI Philadelphia • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS PHI -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 14.7 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 74 REYDS 662 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.4 I hope Smith is back as a must-start Fantasy receiver, and he scored at least 13.7 PPR points in each of his past two games against Carolina and Pittsburgh. He has 18 targets over that span for 15 catches, 146 yards, and two touchdowns, and he should continue to benefit with Dallas Goedert (knee) out. Smith has scored at least 14.8 PPR points in four of his past five games against the Commanders, and I like him as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 16. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE BUF -14 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 71 TAR 88 REYDS 774 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.3 Shakir is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and he comes into Week 16 against New England having scored at least 15 PPR points in three of his past four games. He has at least seven targets in eight games in a row, and he scored a touchdown in each of his past two outings against the Rams and Lions. The Patriots have allowed five touchdowns to receivers in their past four games, and Shakir should continue to be the No. 1 option for Josh Allen in Week 16.