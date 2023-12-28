This is it. Week 17 is the championship round in the majority of Fantasy leagues, and you made it. Congratulations.

There's not much that I can tell you at this point in the season about strategy. You know what to do, and you know what works best for your Fantasy team.

Hopefully, your lineup is healthy and your players have great matchups. But we know that's not the case for everyone. Many of you have questions and concerns about players, and we'll help you with those final decisions.

This is the moment you've been waiting for, and you deserve to be in the championship. Now, go earn your trophy. Good luck.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline D'Andre Swift RB PHI Philadelphia

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI PHI -10.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 13.1 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 988 REC 38 REYDS 209 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.8

D'Andre Swift has been tough to trust in the second half of the season. He's hurt more than helped Fantasy managers heading into Week 17, but he has the chance for a big game in the championship round against Arizona. I like Swift as a No. 1 running back in all leagues, and he's my Start of the Week.

Let's start with the flaws for Swift. He comes into Week 17 with only two games with more than 9.5 PPR points since Week 10. He has only two receptions for 1 yard in his past three games. And he loses every short-yardage touchdown opportunity to Jalen Hurts because of the tush push.

But last week Swift took advantage of a good matchup against the Giants with 20 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown. He also had 18 carries for 74 yards at Seattle in Week 15, along with the two catches on three targets, and the Eagles are trying to make more of an effort to run the ball. It only makes sense to take pressure off Hurts.

This week, Swift should go off against Arizona. The Cardinals are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. There have been 16 running backs with at least 12.7 PPR points against Arizona this season, including four with at least 19.1 PPR points in the past five games.

The Cardinals are playing back-to-back road games in Week 17 and have to travel to the East Coast for a 1 p.m. start. This should be a tired defense facing a motivated offense in the Eagles, who are still in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Swift has the chance to help Fantasy managers win a championship in Week 17. He's going to have one of his best games of the season against the Cardinals this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS SF -13.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 24.6 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 4050 RUYDS 140 TD 31 INT 11 FPTS/G 22.4 Purdy probably lost the NFL MVP award in Week 16 against Baltimore when he threw four interceptions in a 33-19 loss, and he scored a season-low 2.4 Fantasy points. He should rebound this week against the Commanders, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Five of the past six quarterbacks against Washington have scored at least 22.5 Fantasy points, and Purdy scored 25.4 Fantasy points in three games prior to Week 16, including two on the road at Philadelphia in Week 13 and at Arizona in Week 15. He should have another dominant road outing here. Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL CHI -3 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 20.7 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2146 RUYDS 585 TD 18 INT 9 FPTS/G 20.5 Fields got back on track in Week 16 against Arizona with 26.5 Fantasy points, and he did it with his legs with 97 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Falcons faced two rushing quarterbacks this season in Joshua Dobbs and Kyler Murray, and both scored at least 12.6 Fantasy points with just their rushing production alone. Fields is also averaging 26.4 Fantasy points in four home games this season. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG LAR -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 3648 RUYDS 66 TD 23 INT 9 FPTS/G 19.8 The last time Stafford went to the East Coast he scored 29.7 Fantasy points at Baltimore. Stafford has scored at least 22.5 Fantasy points in five games in a row, and he should stay hot against the Giants. The Giants have allowed Derek Carr and Jalen Hurts to each score at least 25.4 Fantasy points in the past two games. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO TB -3 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 17.9 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 3598 RUYDS 157 TD 27 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.2 Mayfield is hot right now with 84.9 Fantasy points in his past three games against Atlanta, Green Bay and Jacksonville, and he scored at least 23.8 Fantasy points in each outing. Mayfield scored 28.9 Fantasy points in Week 4 at New Orleans with 246 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception, along with 31 rushing yards. It would be great for Mayfield to repeat that kind of performance in the rematch, and the Saints just allowed Matthew Stafford to score 24.7 Fantasy points in Week 16. Mayfield should be considered a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN HOU -4.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 18.9 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 3631 RUYDS 143 TD 23 INT 5 FPTS/G 21.7 Stroud is expected to return in Week 17 against the Titans after missing the past two games with a concussion. He missed the first game against Tennessee in Week 15, but Stroud should do well here. The Titans have allowed two of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21.3 Fantasy points, and Stroud has been excellent at home this season. He's averaging 27.7 Fantasy points in seven games in Houston, including four games with at least 25.5 points, and he hasn't scored less than 18.1 points at home this year.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -10.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1305 RUYDS 187 TD 9 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.5 Murray had a surprising game in Week 16 at Chicago with 24.4 Fantasy points. He snapped a two-game streak where he scored fewer than 16 Fantasy points, and we'll see how he does in back-to-back road games at the Eagles. Philadelphia has limited the past two opposing quarterbacks to under 15 Fantasy points against Seattle and the Giants, but the Eagles are still No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to the position. I don't mind taking a chance on Murray this week as a low-end starter in all leagues. Nick Mullens QB MIN Minnesota • #12

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB MIN -2 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 15.7 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 797 RUYDS 11 TD 4 INT 6 FPTS/G 15 Mullens is at risk of getting benched if he continues to struggle, and he has six interceptions in his past two starts for the Vikings. He'll also be without T.J. Hockenson (knee) and potentially Jordan Addison (ankle) in Week 17. That said, as long as Mullens stays on the field for Minnesota then he should be a quality Fantasy option against the Packers, who have allowed 63.2 Fantasy points in the past two games against Baker Mayfield and Bryce Young. Despite his flaws, Mullens still has 714 passing yards and four touchdowns, and he's still throwing passes to Justin Jefferson. He's a great streaming option in Week 17. Derek Carr QB NO New Orleans • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 14.7 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 3417 RUYDS 37 TD 19 INT 8 FPTS/G 15.8 Carr has caught fire in the past two games against the Giants and Rams with a combined 57.2 Fantasy points over that span, and he scored at least 26.3 points in each outing. This week, he has a favorable matchup against the Buccaneers, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Three quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 21.5 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay, and hopefully Carr can follow suit in Week 17.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 15.4 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 4214 RUYDS 53 TD 26 INT 10 FPTS/G 20 Jaylen Waddle (ankle) is likely out in Week 17 at Baltimore, and that's just one of several flaws for Tagovailoa in this matchup. He comes into Week 17 with three games in a row scoring 17.5 Fantasy points or less, and the Ravens just had four interceptions against Brock Purdy in Week 16. For the season, Baltimore is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Tagovailoa should only be started in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT SEA -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 17.6 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 3145 RUYDS 94 TD 18 INT 9 FPTS/G 17.3 Smith has done well in his past two games against Dallas and Tennessee with at least 21.3 Fantasy points in each outing, but the Steelers defense appeared to get back on track in Week 16 against the Bengals. Pittsburgh intercepted Jake Browning three times and sacked him three times as well. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) could return in Week 17, and Smith was struggling against the Titans before scoring 11 Fantasy points on his final drive. I would only start Smith in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 17. Jake Browning QB CIN Cincinnati • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 14.1 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1583 RUYDS 77 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 17.4 Browning's streak of three games in a row with at least 22.9 Fantasy points ended in Week 16 at Pittsburgh when he was held to 15.4 points. He had 335 passing yards against the Steelers, but he also had three interceptions and was sacked three times. We'll see if Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) can return in Week 17 after missing the Pittsburgh game, but even with Chase, Browning is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. The Chiefs are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and the past two quarterbacks against Kansas City for the Patriots and Raiders combined for just 18.4 Fantasy points. Gardner Minshew QB IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV IND -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 16.1 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 2940 RUYDS 88 TD 17 INT 9 FPTS/G 13.5 Minshew had a rough game in Week 16 at Atlanta with Michael Pittman (concussion) out, and we'll see if Pittman can return in Week 17 against Las Vegas. With Pittman, Minshew has been inconsistent, and he only has two games with more than 16.1 Fantasy points in his past seven outings. This isn't an easy matchup against the Raiders, who have allowed just three quarterbacks to score at least 21.6 Fantasy points in their past 11 games. Minshew is barely a starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 17.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR JAC -6.5 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 14 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 3736 RUYDS 329 TD 23 INT 12 FPTS/G 18.9 Lawrence is expected to play in Week 17 despite dealing with a right shoulder injury, but he might not be at 100 percent against the Panthers. He's scored fewer than 17 Fantasy points in consecutive games against Baltimore and Tampa Bay, and Carolina is No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Only one quarterback in the past five games against the Panthers has scored at least 20 Fantasy points, and Lawrence should only be started in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 17.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Austin Ekeler RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 14.3 RB RNK 7th YTD Stats RUYDS 571 REC 43 REYDS 394 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.1 Ekeler was better than expected in Week 16 against Buffalo with 15 carries for 65 yards and three catches for 21 yards on four targets. His 11.6 PPR points were his second-best total in his past six games. His best total over that span was Week 14 against Denver when he scored 21 PPR points, and he loves beating up on the Broncos. Ekeler, who went to high school (Eaton) and college (Western Colorado) in Colorado, has scored at least 15.8 PPR points in seven of his past eight games against Denver. And the Broncos are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs this year. Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN KC -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 222 REC 16 REYDS 179 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.9 We'll see if Isiah Pacheco (concussion) can play in Week 17 against Cincinnati, and if he does he'll be inserted in this spot. But since Pacheco suffered his concussion in Monday's loss to the Raiders, we expect Edwards-Helaire to start for the Chiefs against the Bengals, and don't forget Jerick McKinnon (groin) is on injured reserve. Cincinnati lost key run stuffer D.J. Reader (quadriceps) early in Week 15 against Minnesota, and Ty Chandler had 24.7 PPR points. Then in Week 16, Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren combined for 24.2 PPR points against the Bengals. Edwards-Helaire has the chance for a standout week if Pacheco is out, so plan to start him in all leagues if he's starting for the Chiefs. James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -10.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 762 REC 22 REYDS 106 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.2 I'm done doubting Conner, and he's proved me wrong for three games in a row. He scored 22.5 PPR points at Pittsburgh in Week 13, 17.9 PPR points against San Francisco in Week 15 and 22.2 PPR points at Chicago in Week 16, and he's excelled in tough matchups. This should be a tough matchup at Philadelphia since the Eagles are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but they haven't stopped anyone recently. In their past five games, six running backs have scored at least 12.2 PPR points against Philadelphia, and Conner should love going back to Pennsylvania since he's from Erie. He's a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues. Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -6.5 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 774 REC 33 REYDS 198 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.7 Miles Sanders (toe) is hurt, which means Hubbard could get even more work in Week 17 at Jacksonville. Hubbard has at least 17 total touches in five games in a row, and he's scored at least 11.6 PPR points in each outing over that span, including two games with at least 20.2 PPR points. This week, Hubbard is facing a Jacksonville defense that has allowed a running back to score at least 13.2 PPR points in five games in a row. Hubbard only has 10 catches in his past five games, but he should get more involved in the passing game this week since the Jaguars are No. 1 in most receptions allowed to running backs in 2023. Aaron Jones RB GB Green Bay • #33

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -2 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 425 REC 24 REYDS 193 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.4 Jones had his best game of the season on the ground in Week 16 at Carolina with 21 carries for 127 yards, and he added one catch for 8 yards on three targets. He's back to being the featured running back for the Packers with at least 17 total touches in consecutive games, and hopefully he can find the end zone again since he hasn't scored since Week 9. This week, Jones is facing a Vikings defense that has allowed three running backs to score at least 14.9 PPR points in the past two games, and Minnesota just lost defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum (quadriceps) for the season in Week 16. Jones has also scored at least 13.3 PPR points in three of his past five games against the Vikings, and he's worth starting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 801 REC 24 REYDS 149 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.8 As I said last week about Harris, he'll be tough to trust, but this is a good matchup against the Seahawks in Week 17. Seattle has allowed four running backs to score at least 14.3 PPR points in four of the past five games, with five rushing touchdowns over that span. Harris had 19 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown last week against the Bengals, and he will hopefully score against Seattle in Week 17. Without a touchdown, Harris could be awful since he hasn't had a catch in his past two games. But I like his potential to score in this matchup. Jaylen Warren is also worth using as a flex in Week 17, and he has at least 10.4 PPR points in each of his past two games against Indianapolis and Cincinnati. Ty Chandler RB MIN Minnesota • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB MIN -2 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 352 REC 16 REYDS 115 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.4 Even with Alexander Mattison back in Week 16 against Detroit following a one-game absence with an ankle injury, Chandler still played 65 percent of the snaps compared to just 9 percent for Mattison. Now, Chandler struggled against the Lions with eight carries for 17 yards and a touchdown and no catches, but he should rebound this week against Green Bay. The Packers have allowed a running back to score at least 12.1 PPR points in five games in a row, with six total touchdowns over that span, and Chandler should be considered a flex option in all leagues. Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -13.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 9.4 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 238 REC 43 REYDS 344 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.2 Gibson might be the last man standing in the Washington backfield in Week 17 against San Francisco with Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) and Chris Rodriguez Jr. (foot) both banged up. If either plays then I'll likely remove Gibson from this list, but he should get 15-plus touches and have the chance for a quality outing against the 49ers, who have allowed three running backs in the past two games to score at least 14 PPR points with James Conner, Emari Demercado and Gus Edwards. San Francisco is also tied for fifth in most receptions allowed to running backs this year with 83, and Gibson has at least four catches in five of his past seven games. Jerome Ford RB CLE Cleveland • #34

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ CLE -7.5 O/U 35 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 743 REC 40 REYDS 236 TD 7 FPTS/G 12 Ford has scored fewer than 9.5 PPR points in each of his past two games against Chicago and Houston, but he should get back on track this week against the Jets. They have allowed eight rushing touchdowns to running backs in their past five games, and six running backs have scored at least 12.5 PPR points against New York since Week 11. Kareem Hunt is also a potential flex option in Week 17 since he's scored a touchdown in two of his past three games, but Ford has the higher ceiling and is a borderline starter in all leagues.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Derrick Henry RB TEN Tennessee • #22

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -4.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 972 REC 28 REYDS 214 TD 13 FPTS/G 15 Henry already faced this Texans run defense once in Week 15 at home, and Houston shut him down completely with 16 carries for 9 yards and four catches for 1 yard on four targets. The Texans haven't allowed a running back to rush for more than 56 yards in their past five games, including meetings with Travis Etienne, Javonte Williams, Breece Hall, Henry and Jerome Ford. And only Ford and Kareem Hunt scored touchdowns over that span. It's tough to bench Henry, but if he doesn't score this week then his stat line will be minimal. And Henry is averaging just 10.1 PPR points per game in seven road outings this year. De'Von Achane RB MIA Miami • #28

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 637 REC 22 REYDS 162 TD 9 FPTS/G 17.1 I'll change this posting if Raheem Mostert (shin) is out in Week 17 at Baltimore, but Mostert is expected to play as of Wednesday morning. Achane has been tough to trust lately with a combined 13.3 PPR points in his past two outings against the Jets and Cowboys. He has 12 total touches or less in three games in a row, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 13. We'll see if the Dolphins involve Achane more in the passing game against Baltimore if Jaylen Waddle (ankle) is out as expected, but the Ravens are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Mostert remains a must-start running back in all leagues against Baltimore, but Achane is just a flex option at best. Khalil Herbert RB CHI Chicago • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL CHI -3 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 7.8 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 459 REC 16 REYDS 116 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.6 D'Onta Foreman is back in Week 17 after missing Week 16 with a personal matter, and now we have a three-headed backfield again in Chicago with Foreman, Herbert and Roschon Johnson. With Foreman out in Week 16 against Arizona, Herbert was a star with 20 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 9 yards on two targets. That was an easy matchup against the Cardinals, but now the Bears have to face a tough defense for Atlanta. The Falcons are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Jonathan Taylor in Week 16 is the lone running back to rush for a touchdown against Atlanta this year. With Foreman back, I would avoid the Bears backfield completely in Week 17. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BAL -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 8.6 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 694 REC 12 REYDS 180 TD 12 FPTS/G 11.6 The only way Edwards will help your Fantasy team in Week 17 will be if he scores a touchdown, and he's scored in each of the past two games against Jacksonville and San Francisco. Without the touchdowns, Edwards had 69 total yards against the Jaguars with one catch and 70 total yards against the 49ers with one reception. This is a tough matchup in Week 17 against the Dolphins, who are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. No running back has run for more than 53 yards against Miami since Week 10, including matchups with Josh Jacobs, Breece Hall twice, Derrick Henry and Tony Pollard. And only Henry scored a touchdown against the Dolphins over that span. Edwards has 11 touchdowns in his past nine games, but if he doesn't score then his stat line will be minimal.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Saquon Barkley RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 13.2 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 877 REC 36 REYDS 210 TD 8 FPTS/G 15.9 It's difficult to bench Barkley in the majority of leagues, but it's also difficult to use a running back against the Rams lately. For the season, the Rams are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but they are No. 1 against the position in the past five games, including matchups with James Conner (7.2 PPR points in Week 12) and Alvin Kamara (8.5 PPR points) over that stretch. They have allowed just six total touchdowns to running backs all season and are No. 2 in fewest receiving yards allowed to running backs. If you plan to start Barkley in Week 17 then lower your expectations, and keep in mind that Barkley has scored 6.2 PPR points or less in two of his past four games.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN HOU -4.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 16.1 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 64 TAR 92 REYDS 1022 TD 7 FPTS/G 16.2 We got a little lucky with Collins in Week 16 against Cleveland since he scored a touchdown and caught a two-point conversion, which helped him score 13.8 PPR points. But he only had four catches for 18 yards on six targets with the combination of Case Keenum and Davis Mills at quarterback in a tough matchup. This week, C.J. Stroud is back from his two-game absence with a concussion, and Stroud should lean on Collins against the Titans. In four games prior to Collins hurting his calf in Week 14 at the Jets, he had scored at least 13.5 PPR points in each outing, including two games with at least 23.4 PPR points. Collins is also averaging 21.8 PPR points in eight games at home this season. Rashee Rice WR KC Kansas City • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN KC -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 15.5 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 74 TAR 96 REYDS 811 TD 7 FPTS/G 13 Rice only scored 11.7 PPR points in Week 16 against the Raiders, which was his lowest total in his past five games. Still, he had his highest target total against Las Vegas with 12, and he now has at least nine targets in five games in a row. He should have the chance for a big game in Week 17 against the Bengals, who have been abused by wide receivers of late. In their past four games, six receivers have scored at least 12.8 PPR points against Cincinnati, including Michael Pittman (17.5 PPR points), Jordan Addison (29.1 PPR points), Justin Jefferson (15.4 PPR points) and George Pickens (35.5 PPR points). Rice could have his best game of the season in Week 17. Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO TB -3 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 74 TAR 119 REYDS 892 TD 2 FPTS/G 12 Godwin, finally, has become a go-to guy for Baker Mayfield with at least 11 targets in three games in a row. Godwin has responded with at least 13.9 PPR points in each of his past two outings against the Packers and Jaguars, and he should have another productive performance against the Saints in Week 17. One of Godwin's best games of the season actually came at New Orleans in Week 4 when he had eight catches for 114 yards on 11 targets for 19.4 PPR points, but Mike Evans left that game with a hamstring injury. Godwin also has scored at least 14.3 PPR points against the Saints in three of his past four meetings. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -13 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 69 TAR 117 REYDS 885 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.7 Let's go back to the Rams game in Week 15 when Jacoby Brissett took over for Sam Howell in the fourth quarter. In two drives, Brissett connected with McLaurin on three passes for 93 yards and a touchdown, including a 48-yard reception that ended up on the 1-yard line. To put that in perspective, McLaurin's best game with Sam Howell this season was 90 yards in Week 7 against the Giants. Brissett is starting for the Commanders in Week 17 against the 49ers, who have allowed five receivers to score at least 13.2 PPR points in their past four games, including four touchdowns over that span. I like McLaurin as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues with Brissett. Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BAL -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 14.1 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 74 TAR 105 REYDS 752 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.5 In four games without Mark Andrews (ankle), Flowers has three games with at least eight targets, and he's scored at least 20 PPR points in those three outings. He's coming off a solid game in Week 16 at San Francisco with nine catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets, and he should be heavily involved again in Week 17 against Miami. The Dolphins are tough to run on, so look for Lamar Jackson to carry the offense in this matchup, and four No. 1 receivers in the past six games against Miami (Davante Adams in Week 11, Garrett Wilson in Week 12, DeAndre Hopkins in Week 14 and CeeDee Lamb in Week 16) have all scored at least 17.4 PPR points. Flowers should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -2 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 89 REYDS 646 TD 8 FPTS/G 11.2 We'll see who's healthy at receiver for the Packers in Week 17 against Minnesota, but Christian Watson (hamstring), Jayden Reed (toe) and Dontayvion Wicks (chest) all missed or left Week 16 at Carolina. Doubs stepped up with all the injuries and caught four passes for 79 yards and a touchdown on five targets against the Panthers, and he could see a spike in targets if Watson, Reed and Wicks remain out. It's a fluid situation, so this post might be updated later in the week, but I'll use Doubs as a No. 3 receiver against the Vikings if he's the No. 1 option for Jordan Love. Minnesota is also No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Rashid Shaheed WR NO New Orleans • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 10.4 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 68 REYDS 640 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.1 Shaheed is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver against Tampa Bay in Week 17 in the majority of leagues. He's coming off a solid game in Week 16 at the Rams with five catches for 70 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he should remain heavily involved in the passing game against the Buccaneers, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. He only had three catches for 33 yards on seven targets against Tampa Bay in Week 4, but this game should be a shootout, with Derek Carr looking to Shaheed quite often in the rematch. D.J. Chark WR CAR Carolina • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -6.5 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 7.7 WR RNK 47th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 56 REYDS 461 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.3 Chark seems to enjoy the revenge game narrative. In 2022 with the Lions, he faced the Jaguars in Week 13 and caught five passes for 98 yards on six targets. Then this season, in Week 5 at Detroit, Chark had three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Let's see if he can keep this up as he faces Jacksonville again in Week 17, and he's coming off a big game in Week 16 against Green Bay with six catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. It helps that the Jaguars are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and I'm willing to take a chance on Chark as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. K.J. Osborn WR MIN Minnesota • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB MIN -2 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 8.4 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 71 REYDS 531 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.4 T.J. Hockenson (knee) is out for the season, and Jordan Addison (ankle) could miss Week 17 against Green Bay. If Addison is out then consider Osborn a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. In Week 16 against Detroit, Osborn had five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in the game where both of his teammates were injured. Osborn also crushed the Packers in their first meeting in Week 8 with eight catches for 99 yards on 10 targets, and Green Bay is without standout cornerback Jaire Alexander (suspended). It could be a big week for Osborn opposite Justin Jefferson. Greg Dortch WR ARI Arizona • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -10.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 7.6 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 30 REYDS 184 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.3 If Marquise Brown (heel) is out again for the Cardinals in Week 17 at Philadelphia then I like Dortch as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He just had two catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Week 16 at Chicago, and four targets is the magic number for Dortch. Going back to last year, he now has 10 games with at least four targets, and he's scored at least 11.7 PPR points in eight of those outings. This week, he's facing an Eagles defense that is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Dortch should see a decent amount of targets if Brown (heel) remains out once again.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -7.5 O/U 35 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 88 TAR 153 REYDS 958 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.2 Wilson is more of a bust alert than a must-sit receiver in Week 17, but this could be a tough game for him at Cleveland. The past three No. 1 receivers against the Browns -- Calvin Ridley, D.J. Moore and Nico Collins -- combined for 12 catches for 123 yards and one touchdown on 27 targets, and Wilson still has quarterback concerns with Trevor Siemian starting again for the Jets. Wilson also has scored eight PPR points or less in two of his past four games, and he combined for 6.8 PPR points in his past two road outings at Buffalo in Week 11 and at Miami in Week 15. He also has just one touchdown since Week 2. Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 61 TAR 90 REYDS 808 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.2 I was all in on London in Week 16 against the Colts since he played at home, which is where he's typically dominated. But he flopped with just three catches for 39 yards on four targets, and hopefully he doesn't have a problem connecting with Taylor Heinicke. On the road, London is averaging just 7.4 PPR points in seven games away from Atlanta, and he's combined for 6.2 PPR points in his past two road outings at the Jets in Week 13 and at Carolina in Week 15. London also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4, and this could be another down game for him on the road at Chicago. Gabe Davis WR BUF Buffalo • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE BUF -12 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 10.1 WR RNK 45th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 76 REYDS 725 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.5 It's definitely been feast or famine with Davis this season, and he has two games with at least 22.5 PPR points in his past five outings and three games with no catches over that span. He's clearly risky, and you don't know when Davis will get involved or make a few big plays. In the first meeting with New England in Week 7, Davis had one catch for 6 yards on five targets, and hopefully this is the week where Stefon Diggs takes off for Buffalo since he's been at 8.8 PPR points or less in five of his past six games, including three in a row. Consider Diggs a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and Davis is still just a boom-or-bust No. 4 Fantasy option. George Pickens WR PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 97 REYDS 1009 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.6 Pickens popped off in Week 16 against the Bengals with a career game of four catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns on six targets for 35.5 PPR points. It was awesome to watch, including a ridiculous 44-yard catch along the sideline just before halftime. He showed you his big-play ability and that he can dominate a game, but unfortunately that hasn't happened often this season. Prior to Week 16, Pickens had scored 8.8 PPR points or less in six of seven games, with no touchdowns over that span. Now, the game against Cincinnati was the first one with Mason Rudolph under center, and hopefully more big stat lines are ahead, including Week 17 at Seattle. But the Seahawks have held A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and DeAndre Hopkins to 12 catches for 126 yards and no touchdowns in the past two games on 19 targets. I would only use Pickens in three-receiver leagues in Week 17, and he's more of a bust alert than

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Calvin Ridley WR JAC Jacksonville

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR JAC -6.5 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 14.1 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 66 TAR 118 REYDS 871 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.4 As expected, Ridley did great in Week 16 at Tampa Bay with six catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets. That was a favorable matchup, and Ridley even scored with C.J. Beathard after he replaced an injured Trevor Lawrence (shoulder). As of Wednesday, we don't know if Lawrence will play, which is one strike against Ridley. And we've seen him struggle in tough matchups, including the two games prior to Week 16 when he had nine catches for 92 yards and no touchdowns on a whopping 25 targets against Cleveland and Baltimore. The Panthers are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and I would only start Ridley in three-receiver leagues in Week 17, especially if Lawrence is out.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DAL -6 O/U 53.5 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 11.2 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 61 TAR 90 REYDS 659 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.5 Ferguson only had 8.5 PPR points in Week 16 at Miami, but he should rebound this week against Detroit at home. In his past two home games, Ferguson had 11 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown, and he scored at least 12.2 PPR points in each outing against Seattle and Philadelphia. The Lions are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Ferguson remains a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. Isaiah Likely TE BAL Baltimore • #80

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BAL -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 11.4 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 35 REYDS 338 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.8 Likely had a down game in Week 16 at San Francisco with 8.6 PPR points, but he should perform at a higher level in Week 17 against Miami. Prior to Week 16, Likely scored at least 18 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Rams and Jaguars. The Dolphins haven't allowed a tight end to score a touchdown since Week 7, but Likely has the chance to end that streak. He's still worth trusting as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. Darren Waller TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #12

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 62 REYDS 456 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 Waller has a great matchup in Week 17 against the Rams, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. I like Waller with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback, and hopefully he can help Waller have a breakout game. In his past two games since coming back from his five-game absence with a hamstring injury, Waller only has six catches for 72 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets, but this should be a quality outing. Four tight ends in the past five games have scored at least 13 PPR points against the Rams.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tucker Kraft TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -2 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 9.7 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 31 REYDS 276 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.1 Keep an eye on the Packers injury report this week, and we'll see what happens with Christian Watson (hamstring), Jayden Reed (toe) and Dontayvion Wicks (chest) heading into Week 17 at Minnesota. If all of them are out, along with Luke Musgrave (abdomen), then Kraft should see plenty of targets from Jordan Love. Kraft has scored at least 10 PPR points in three games in a row prior to Week 17. He also had four catches in each of his past three outings and at least 57 receiving yards in each contest, with one touchdown. If Musgrave is out and the receiving corps remains decimated for Green Bay then consider Kraft a borderline starter in all leagues against the Vikings. Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 9.2 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 60 REYDS 376 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.8 Keenan Allen (heel) has missed the past two games, and now Josh Palmer is in the concussion protocol. The Chargers will likely lean heavily on Everett this week, and he should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues. He's scored at least 8.4 PPR points in five games in a row, including two games over that stretch with at least 11.2 PPR points. He had seven catches for 42 yards on eight targets in Week 16 against Buffalo, and this is an easier matchup for him in Week 17 at Denver. The Broncos are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Everett had five catches for 39 yards on eight targets against Denver in Week 14. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 7 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 44 REYDS 238 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.2 Johnson is getting hot at the right time for the Saints and Fantasy managers with a touchdown in each of his past two games. This week, he's facing the Buccaneers, and Tampa Bay is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends this season. A tight end has scored at least 14.7 PPR points in three games in a row against the Buccaneers, and hopefully Johnson will follow suit in Week 17. Johnson is worth using as a low-end starting option in all leagues.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Kincaid TE BUF Buffalo • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE BUF -13 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 9.7 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 62 TAR 76 REYDS 502 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 Kincaid has been awful lately with 8.8 PPR points or less in four games in a row, including a combined 1.7 PPR points in his past two outings against Dallas and the Chargers. In those two games, he's combined for just four targets and one catch for 7 yards, and the return of Dawson Knox in Week 14 from his wrist injury has ruined Kincaid's upside. He had eight catches for 75 yards on eight targets in Week 7 at New England, but there's no way to expect that again from Kincaid in the rematch given his recent level of play. Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 7.2 TE RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 41 REYDS 243 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.5 Freiermuth scored 21 PPR points in Week 12 at Cincinnati. Since then, he's combined for 17.3 PPR points in his past four games against Arizona, New England, Indianapolis and Cincinnati again, and he didn't get a target in the rematch with the Bengals in Week 16. There's no way to trust Freiermuth in Week 17 against the Seahawks, even though three tight ends in the past four games against Seattle have scored at least 16.6 PPR points. Hopefully, he'll at least get a target in this game. Taysom Hill QB NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 8.1 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 72 RUYDS 349 TD 6 INT 0 FPTS/G 8.7 The past two games have been a disaster for Hill, who has combined for 1.7 PPR points against the Giants and Rams. He's not getting touches or even playing time, and he's played a combined 22 snaps in the past two weeks. It's worked out great for Derek Carr since he's not coming off the field, and hopefully that continues against the Buccaneers in Week 17. There's no way to trust Hill in the Fantasy championship in most leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN HOU -5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 9.4 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 52 TAR 77 REYDS 574 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.6 The Titans just allowed their first touchdown to a tight end this season in Week 16 against Seattle with Colby Parkinson. But no tight end has scored 11 PPR points this year against Tennessee, and Schultz was just held to four catches for 58 yards on five targets in Week 15. He had a great game in Week 16 against Cleveland with eight catches for 61 yards on 11 targets, but Schultz should have a down game in Week 17 given the matchup.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Bills (vs. NE)

The Bills defense was a disappointment in Week 16 at the Chargers with no turnovers and 22 points allowed, although Buffalo had five sacks. This week, the Bills defense should perform better against the Patriots at home. Buffalo has 13 sacks in the past three home games against Denver, the Jets and Dallas, and the Bills held the Cowboys and Jets to 16 total points in their past two games in Buffalo.

Sleepers

Rams (at NYG)

Raiders (at IND)

Texans (vs. TEN)

DST to Sit

Dolphins (at BAL)

The Ravens have scored at least 31 points in seven of their past nine games and only have two turnovers in the past five outings. The Dolphins DST is on fire right now with three touchdowns in the past five games, 10 sacks in the past two games and 20 points or less allowed in five of the past six outings, this should be a tough test on the road in trying to stop Lamar Jackson. This is a good week to avoid the Dolphins DST.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Ka'imi Fairbairn K HOU Houston • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN HOU -5 O/U 43 OPP VS K 16th PROJ PTS 7.3 K RNK 5th Fairbairn was awesome in Week 15 against Tennessee, making all four of his field goals, including a long of 54, and one PAT. He should have the chance for another big outing in the rematch at home, and the Titans are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing kickers this year. Four kickers in a row have made multiple field goals against Tennessee, and the Texans offense should be improved in Week 17 with C.J. Stroud (concussion) back in action.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Lucas Havrisik K LAR L.A. Rams • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG LAR -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS K 1st PROJ PTS 7.5 K RNK 14th Chase McLaughlin K TB Tampa Bay • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO TB -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS K 24th PROJ PTS 7.7 K RNK 6th Jason Myers K SEA Seattle • #5

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT SEA -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS K 16th PROJ PTS 7.5 K RNK 8th