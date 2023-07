The Giants placed Robinson (knee) on the PUP list Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Robinson spent the majority of last season on injured reserve after fully tearing his MCL and partially tearing his ACL back in October. While the 2021 third-round pick will look to get healthy ahead of the regular season, he could find his roster spot in jeopardy as the 25-year-old has appeared in just 11 games across his first two seasons and was drafted by the previous regime.