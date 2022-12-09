Robinson underwent surgery at the beginning of November and was given a nine-month recovery timeline, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Robinson suffered a partially torn ACL and a fully torn MCL in Week 4 but waited a month to undergo surgery. The 2021 third-round pick has appeared in just 11 contests in his first two seasons in the NFL and will finish the 2022 campaign with six tackle and one pass defense. Given the nine-month timetable, Robinson could be healthy for the start of Giants' training camp in 2023, which starts in late July.