The Giants placed Robinson (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

After missing back-to-back games due to an appendectomy, Robinson returned to his starting role for Week 4, but he played just 12 total snaps before suffering a knee injury that knocked him out of the contest. The 2021 third-round pick will be forced to miss at least four games before he's eligible to return to the active roster. In Robinson's absence, Fabian Moreau would be the most likely candidate to start at cornerback opposite of Adoree' Jackson.