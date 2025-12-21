default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Flott (knee) is questionable to return in Sunday's game against Minnesota, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Flott sustained a knee injury in the third quarter and will be evaluated by medical staff to determine if he can return. The 24-year-old had one pass breakup before exiting. Deonte Banks could see more reps if Flott is unable to return.

More News