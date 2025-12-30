Belton recorded seven tackles (three solo) and one interception in the Giants' 34-10 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Belton picked off Geno Smith in the fourth quarter, and it was Belton's first interception of the season. The fourth-year safety has produced a career-high 107 tackles (52 solo), including a career-best 2.0 sacks, five pass breakups, including the one interception, and three forced fumbles on 61 percent of the defensive snaps across 16 appearances this season.