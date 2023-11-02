Jones (neck) practiced fully Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Jones was medically cleared from his neck injury prior to this past Sunday's loss to the Jets, and coach Brian Daboll paved the way for the quarterback's upcoming return by stating he'd be a full practice participant Wednesday, per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record. Daboll ruled out Tyrod Taylor (rib cage) on Thursday, leaving Jones and undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito as the potential options to be under center Sunday at Las Vegas. The Giants have yet to officially name a starting quarterback for Week 9, as the team likely wants to see how Jones reacts to consecutive days of on-field work. In any case, with back-to-back uncapped sessions behind him, Jones seems on pace to get the nod this weekend.