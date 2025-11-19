Interim head coach Mike Kafka confirmed that Gray (knee) will be designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The third-year pro from Oklahoma has missed all 11 of the Giants' games this season after tearing his MCL in the spring, but it now appears that he's nearing a return. Gray now has 21 days to be added to New York's active roster before reverting to the reserve/PUP list. Once fully healthy, he could see touches in a crowded Giants' backfield, especially with Cam Skattebo (ankle) sidelined for the remainder of the season.