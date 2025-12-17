Gray was active but didn't play a snap on offense or special teams in Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Commanders.

Since being activated from the reserve/PUP list in Week 12, Gray has suited up for each of the Giants' ensuing three games, but Sunday marked the first time that he had failed to receive any playing time. Gray hadn't seen any work out of the backfield but appeared on special teams in both of the previous two contests, bringing back two kickoffs for 41 yards.