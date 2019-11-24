Simonson is starting for Rhett Ellison (concussion) on Sunday in Chicago, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The Giants are without Ellison and Evan Engram (foot) at tight end, giving Simonson a chance to top the depth chart alongside rookie Kaden Smith this week. After spending the first portion of the season unemployed due to a preseason ankle injury, Simonson will be making his first appearance of the current campaign. In 16 games with the Giants in 2018, Simonson hauled in nine of 14 targets for 86 yards and one touchdown.