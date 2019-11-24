Giants' Scott Simonson: Getting Week 12 start
Simonson is starting for Rhett Ellison (concussion) on Sunday in Chicago, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
The Giants are without Ellison and Evan Engram (foot) at tight end, giving Simonson a chance to top the depth chart alongside rookie Kaden Smith this week. After spending the first portion of the season unemployed due to a preseason ankle injury, Simonson will be making his first appearance of the current campaign. In 16 games with the Giants in 2018, Simonson hauled in nine of 14 targets for 86 yards and one touchdown.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...