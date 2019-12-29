Play

Simonson (concussion) has been placed on IR ahead of Sunday's season finale against Philadelphia, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.

Simonson being placed on IR will allow the Giants to call up fellow tight end Garrett Dickerson from the practice squad. He finishes the season with 11 yards on two catches.

