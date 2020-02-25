Play

Simonson was released by the Giants on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Simonson was on track to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2019 season, but because he ended the year on injured reserve, he needed to pass a physical prior to his release, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He played in five games in 2019 for New York, catching two passes for 11 yards.

