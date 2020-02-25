Scott Simonson: Becomes free agent
Simonson was released by the Giants on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Simonson was on track to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2019 season, but because he ended the year on injured reserve, he needed to pass a physical prior to his release, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He played in five games in 2019 for New York, catching two passes for 11 yards.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Justin Herbert Prospect Profile
Justin Herbert is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Tua Tagovailoa Prospect Profile
Tua Tagovailoa is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Jacob Eason Prospect Profile
Jacob Eason is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...
-
Joe Burrow Prospect Profile
Joe Burrow is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...
-
2/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew makes their early picks for the top 2020 breakouts, including quarterbacks with...
-
Dynasty rankings, trade chart, tiers
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football content currently at CBS Sports? You've come...