Simonson caught his only target for 10 yards in Sunday's 19-14 loss to the Bears.

Simonson was expected to be the Giant's No. 1 tight end with Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) inactive. However, it was rookie Kaden Smith who logged 59 of 60 offensive snaps while Simonson played just 11. Smith was far more productive as well, turning six targets into five catches for 17 yards and a score. It remains to be seen whether Engram or Ellison will return for Week 13's matchup against the Packers.