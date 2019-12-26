Play

Simonson was limited in Thursday's practice due to a concussion, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Simonson wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, so he likely either sustained the injury in practice or presented late-arriving symptoms from Week 16's loss to Washington. The depth tight end will now need to fully clear the league's protocol for brain injuries before retaking the field.

More News

