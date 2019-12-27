Play

Simonson (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's divisional contest against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Simonson hauled in both his targets for 11 yards across five contests in 2018. With Rhett Ellison (concussion) also out, Kaden Smith is set to serve as New York's only healthy tight end during Sunday's regular-season finale.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends