DeVito was limited at Wednesday's practice by a left shoulder injury, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

DeVito has appeared in three consecutive games for the Giants, including his first career start this past Sunday in Dallas. The results have been mixed, as he's completed 31 of 54 passes (57 percent) for 260 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions and rushed 15 times for 70 yards and one more score. With a health concern in tow, DeVito now will have two more chances this week to get back to full before the team potentially gives him a designation ahead of Sunday's game at Washington. At the moment, Matt Barkley is the only other QB on New York's active roster, while Jacob Eason resides on the practice squad with Daniel Jones (knee) and Tyrod Taylor (ribs) on injured reserve.