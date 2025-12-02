Tracy is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots due to a hip injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Tracy took a hard hit early in the fourth quarter and was unable to put much weight on his left leg as he was helped off the field. He was quickly carted to the locker after being examined in the medical tent, suggesting he is unlikely to return to Monday's game given the limited remaining time. Devin Singletary is in line to handle most of the work in the Giants backfield to close the contest.