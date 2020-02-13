Play

Greg Olsen: Could decide Friday

Olsen could make a decision Friday between continuing his NFL career or switching to broadcasting work, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Olsen recently visited Buffalo, Washington and Seattle, and he also has an open offer from at least one television network. The tight end, who will turn 35 in March, seemingly intends to sign a new contract before the start of the new league year if he does indeed continue his football career.

