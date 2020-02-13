Greg Olsen: Could decide Friday
Olsen could make a decision Friday between continuing his NFL career or switching to broadcasting work, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Olsen recently visited Buffalo, Washington and Seattle, and he also has an open offer from at least one television network. The tight end, who will turn 35 in March, seemingly intends to sign a new contract before the start of the new league year if he does indeed continue his football career.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty Trade Values Chart
Heath Cummings reveals his Dynasty trade chart and explains how he came up with Patrick Mahomes...
-
XFL Week 1 review, Week 2 preview
Ben Gretch goes over some of the key data from Week 1 in the XFL, focusing on playing time...
-
2/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and the rest of the...
-
WR Dynasty Tiers
Heath Cummings says another young wave of talent is taking over the wide receiver position.
-
2/10 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects the newly-released 2020 rankings, debating players...
-
Dynasty Running Back Tiers
Heath Cummings settles on a top tier of six running backs, but says more are knocking on the...