Greg Olsen: Making visits this week
Olsen is expected to visit the Bills and Redskins in the near future, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Officially released by the Panthers in a cost-cutting move Monday, Olsen has an uncertain future for the first time in his 13-year career. He has connections with the two teams in question, as Buffalo GM Brandon Beane was in Carolina's front office from 2008 through 2016, while Washington head coach Ron Rivera served the same position during the vast majority of Olsen's tenure with the Panthers. Both the Bills and Redskins have a need at tight end, but Olsen has battled injuries the past three seasons, containing the soon-to-be 35-year-old to 96 catches (on 158 targets) for 1,079 yards and seven TDs in 30 (of a possible 48) games.
