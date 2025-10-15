Brooks reverted to the Commanders' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's official transactions log.

Brooks was elevated for Monday's loss to the Bears to provide depth at the wide receiver position. He played seven offensive snaps but didn't record a target. With Washington having placed Noah Brown (groin/knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, the team could again end up elevating at least one of Brooks or Tay Martin from the practice squad for Sunday's road matchup against the Cowboys in Week 7.