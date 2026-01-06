The Commanders signed Brooks (undisclosed) to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Brooks will stick around Washington after spending the 2025 campaign as a member of the practice squad, appearing in the team's Week 6 loss to the Bears, failing to record any stats over seven offensive snaps. The wide receiver also ended the year on the team's practice squad injured list with an undisclosed injury, but he now appears to be healthy ahead of the offseason. With the new deal, Brooks will get the chance to train with the Commanders during the team's offseason activities prior to the 2026 season.