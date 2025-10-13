The Commanders have elevated Brooks from the practice squad for Monday night's matchup against Chicago.

Brooks and Tay Martin have both been elevated Monday to provide depth at wide receiver, as both Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin/knee) have been ruled out versus Chicago, while Deebo Samuel (heel) is officially listed as questionable but is expected to suit up. At 6-foot-5, Brooks could offer Washington some amount of playmaking upside in the red zone. The undrafted rookie wideout out of Louisville spent the offseason with the Commanders.