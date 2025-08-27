The Commanders signed Brooks to the practice squad Wednesday, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.

The 6-foot-5 undrafted rookie wideout out of Louisville was unable to crack the Commanders' 53-man roster after logging 10 catches (on 14 targets) for 90 yards across three preseason games. Brooks will stay in Washington as a member of the team's practice squad and could be elevated to the active roster if the Commanders need to add depth to its wide receiver corps.