Johnson (hamstring) will do individual work this week, according to head coach Doug Pederson, and he could return in Week 5 against Buffalo, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Johnson has yet to play this season and although he's expected to miss the team's Week 4 game against the Falcons, it sounds like he's making the trip to London and has a chance to make his NFL debut Oct. 8 against the Bills. Once healthy, the rookie is expected to fill a depth role in the team's secondary.