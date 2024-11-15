Thomas (chest) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Lions, Mia O'Brien of 1010XL Radio reports.

Thomas was limited in all three of Jacksonville's practices but will play through a chest contusion for a third consecutive game. Jacksonville's No. 1 wide receiver is a high-risk, high-reward fantasy option in Week 11. Thomas has just 34 receiving yards over the past two games while playing through this injury and will be catching passes from backup quarterback Mac Jones on Sunday, but the Lions are allowing 199.1 receiving yards per game to wide receivers.