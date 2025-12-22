Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Disappears again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas recorded two receptions on three targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Broncos.
Thomas had shown some promising signs in recent weeks after underperforming for most of the season. However, he found opportunity hard to come by in Sunday's upset win, as he finished fifth on the team in targets. His longest gain went for only nine yards, and he was held to his lowest yardage total from scrimmage on the campaign.
More News
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Opens scoring in win over Jets•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Makes splash plays•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Two catches in return•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Remains limited at practice•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Good chance for Week 13 return•