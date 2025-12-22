Thomas recorded two receptions on three targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Broncos.

Thomas had shown some promising signs in recent weeks after underperforming for most of the season. However, he found opportunity hard to come by in Sunday's upset win, as he finished fifth on the team in targets. His longest gain went for only nine yards, and he was held to his lowest yardage total from scrimmage on the campaign.