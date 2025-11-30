Thomas recorded two receptions on three targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 25-3 win over the Titans.

Thomas returned from a three-game absence caused by an ankle injury, but his disappointing season continued. The Jaguars were able to rely relatively heavily on their run game while playing with at least a two-score lead for most of the game, but Thomas still finished tied for third on the team in targets. While he converted receptions of 17 and 11 yards, Thomas has now been held below 50 receiving yards in five of his nine games on the campaign.