Minshew is the uncontested No. 1 quarterback in Jacksonville following the team's decision to trade Nick Foles to the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Jaguars plan to deal Foles to Chicago in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick, per Schefter, a move which will hand Minshew the offensive reigns without contest. Minshew burst onto the scene as a rookie and put together an impressively competent season, notably demonstrating finesse in the red zone with a 21:6 TD:INT ratio. The 23-year-old also showcased an ability to spark Jacksonville's offense via his athleticism, logging 67 rush attempts for 344 yards, an attribute which Foles lacked under center. Minshew is now set to enter training camp as the Jaguars' clear starter, with Joshua Dobbs as his backup.