Robinson is listed as the No. 1 running back on the Jaguars' first unofficial depth chart of the season.

In the wake of Ryquell Armstead being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the second time, coach Doug Marrone wasn't able provide a timetable for the running back's return during media availability Monday. As a result, the remaining trio of Robinson, Devine Ozigbo and Chris Thompson will get the first opportunity to contribute out of a Jaguars backfield without Leonard Fournette, who was waived last week. Robinson is an undrafted rookie, but considering he averaged 21.9 carries and 123.3 rushing yards per game in his final two seasons at Illinois State, he can handle a large workload if called upon. It appears he'll have the chance to do just that Sunday against the Colts.