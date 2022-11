Jones caught all three of his targets for 22 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens.

The 32-year-old once again operated as Jacksonville's No. 3 wideout, and he ranked fifth on the team in targets during Sunday's victory. Jones has 31 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games this season, and his fantasy outlook will remain limited while Christian Kirk and Zay Jones remain ahead of him on the depth chart.