Hunter (upper body) remains day-to-day and may return for Thursday's joint practice with the Dolphins, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

He missed a preseason game against New Orleans this past Sunday after playing with the first-string offense and second-string defense in Jacksonville's exhibition opener. Jaguars coach Liam Coen has been clear since last week that Hunter's injury isn't serious and shouldn't keep him out for long.