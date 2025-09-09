Jake Majors: Joining Philly's practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Eagles signed Majors (knee) to their practice squad Tuesday.
Less than a week after getting waived by the Buccaneers with an injury settlement, Majors is already getting another chance with a different team. After starting left guard Landon Dickerson left Thursday's game versus the Cowboys early with a back injury, it makes some sense that Philadelphia is trying to add some organizational depth on the interior of the offensive line.