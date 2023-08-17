Bradley (undisclosed) was removed from the Steelers' injured reserve Thursday with an injury settlement, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
There is not a lot of clarity when it comes to the nature of Bradley's injury, but he will now be free to look for a new destination once he is back to full health. The 26-year-old last saw regular-season action with the Browns in 2021.
